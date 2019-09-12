Carlin’s status at the station has been tenuous since April 2018, when retired WFAN host Mike Francesa (known to listeners as the “Sports Pope”) returned unexpectedly, forcing the station to move Carlin’s three-person show out of the coveted afternoon slot and reduce it to two hours. As a result, all three hosts were being paid as afternoon hosts doing four and a half hours a day, when in reality they’re working in a less-desirable time slot for half that time.