Erik Johnson is ready to pass on hockey knowledge to younger Flyers, including Matvei Michkov

The fans are not the only ones excited about the arrival of Matvei Michkov in the coming weeks.

Erik Johnson, who re-signed with the Flyers on July 1 in a one-year, $1 million deal, has communicated with the Russian forward through Instagram and a translation tool. The pair share the same representation in CAA Hockey’s Pat Brisson and JP Barry, and Johnson has been offering advice and assistance.

Advertisement

That is not the only connection. Although he didn’t have to experience a new language, food, or rules, the grizzled veteran has been in Michkov’s shoes as a 19-year-old skating in the NHL.

“I’m here for him any way he needs and helping him acclimate to Philly, to the NHL,” said Johnson, a defenseman who was selected first overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2006 NHL draft.

“Whether he needs a ride or needs recommendations on where to eat on the road, has questions about how practice is run, how things are going on with meetings, schedule, all that, he knows that I’m here for him to answer any questions and I’m excited to work with him.

“He’s a high-end package, tons of skill, and looks like Philly has a great one on their hands for a long time.”

Acquired at the trade deadline from the Buffalo Sabres, Johnson seamlessly stepped into the Flyers locker room. Often spotted joking around with his new teammates or lending an ear to the young core, he quickly became a veteran leader in the tight room and skated in 17 of the Flyers’ final 18 games.

Standing at the podium following the Flyers’ season finale at the Wells Fargo Center in April, Johnson said the locker room was one of the “best I’ve been in in my career.” He followed that up on Thursday, confirming that his connections with the group, the city, and the fans were important to him.

A guy once drafted for his offensive pop and prowess on the power play — 33 of the 72 points he scored across his first two seasons were with the man advantage — Johnson has evolved into a defensive-minded, penalty-killing blueliner.

He’ll now be evolving once again.

Flyers general manager Danny Brière told The Inquirer at the NHL Scouting Combine that he was looking for a veteran presence on the blue line to take over for Marc Staal, who is not returning. “That would be Erik Johnson. Exactly,” the GM said. Thirteen games shy of 1,000 regular-season games, Johnson is not expected to play every night and will build upon his mentorship role with guys like Jamie Drysdale, Cam York, and Egor Zamula.

“I talked with [coach John Tortorella] at the end of the season, I talked with Danny and just talking to my agent Pat, they said this would probably be the role you’d be slotted in for and honestly, I told them I’d be open for any role,” Johnson said. “I’m here to help these guys on and off the ice, whether it’s 20,30, 40, 50 games or whatever it is, I’m here for them. And I’m here for the Flyers, and whatever they’re going to ask of me I’m going to do.

“Every day you can wake up and control your attitude and your effort no matter what, and that’s what I’m going to do. Win or lose, I’m going to bring that same passion and enthusiasm to the rink. My days of 25, 26 minutes a night are behind me and I know that and I’m comfortable with it.”

There were questions at the end of the season about whether the 36-year-old would hang up his skates. But Johnson feels like “a kid at heart,” and “never considered it just because I love the game and I love being around the rink and I’m going to try and play as long as I can.”

Now he’s locked in for the season with the Flyers, where playing meaningful games down the stretch was important for the 2022 Stanley Cup champion — and his teammates.

“I think just because expectations maybe aren’t high from the outside, or maybe the organization doesn’t think it’s time to win now, I think if you look back the last few years, there’s been eight seeds that have slipped into the playoffs and gone to the finals and even won the Cup,” Johnson said.

“So, I think it’s super important for us players to realize that just because those expectations aren’t heightened and aren’t there doesn’t mean that we can’t do something special. ... I think we have to believe that we can do damage this year and make the playoffs and you never know what can happen once you get in. So I think that’s mindset that’s what we have to believe as a team, and that’s what we’re going to preach when camp starts.”