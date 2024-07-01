Flyers sign Erik Johnson to one-year, $1 million deal

As general manager Danny Briere told The Inquirer in early June, the Flyers signed veteran defenseman Erik Johnson to a one-year, $1 million deal on Monday.

Acquired at the trade deadline in March from the Buffalo Sabres, the blueliner skated in 17 games for the Orange and Black and had two goals and three points. He played 50 games for the Sabres, scoring three goals, after signing a one-year deal.

A veteran of 987 NHL games with the Flyers, Sabres, Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues, Johnson has collected 343 points (93 goals, 250 assists). The No. 1 pick in the 2006 draft by the Blues, the now 35-year-old won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

Briere said he wanted a veteran presence to work with the young defensive core and Johnson immediately fit into the room when he joined the team in Tampa Bay in March. Marc Staal fit the No. 7 spot on the blue line last season but opted to move on from the Flyers. At 37 years old, he was planning on taking the summer to determine his career moving forward.

“We’re very happy to bring Erik back for next season,” Brière said in the team’s news release. “Since arriving at the deadline, Erik has fit seamlessly into our locker room and logged important minutes for us. His presence and championship experience, especially for our defensive core of players, will be valuable for our team throughout an entire season.”

Johnson, who was a teammate of Brière’s in Colorado, has said that the rook was a special one.

“Really enjoyed the locker room. One of the best I’ve been in in my career. I’m not just saying that to blow smoke,” Johnson said after the last game of the season. “I really enjoyed all those guys and the staff and living in Philly, just everything. And the people are so nice. I was welcomed with open arms.

“I really care about those guys and it was a lot of fun for me. And while the goal wasn’t met, I can pull some highlights and some friendships from this where it will be a highlight of my career just being in Philly and playing for the Flyers.”

Staal and Johnson primarily played alongside young defenseman Egor Zamula, and served as a mentor for him. Zamula is a restricted free agent and received a qualifying offer from the Flyers on Sunday.

“With those guys, it was a big experience,” Zamula said at the end of the season. “It’s fun to play with those guys because sometimes he tells you something funny on the bench after a crazy shift, especially with Staalsy, and I will remember that. Like, I can’t tell you what he says, but it’s something special and I will remember these two guys for my life because it was my first year and … it was a big experience.”