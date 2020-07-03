“Before the series started, Shero said so much of their offense revolved around Orr. He was that good of a player,” Clarke said. “He told us repeatedly, ‘Shoot the puck in his corner and, even if you’re tired, go as hard as you can and chase him down and make him go back fast for every puck. If you can get there in time, run into him.’ He wanted us to make him skate back fast and eventually over the course of the series it would take its toll.”