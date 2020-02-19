Outside of the Rocky theme song, there’s perhaps no other piece of music more identified with Philadelphia and its residents. “Move Closer to Your World,” which has largely gone unchanged for the better part of 50 years, was originally composed in 1972 by noted jingle writer Al Ham. It was actually a popular news theme for stations across the country, but by the 1990s most ditched the catchy jingle for more modern theme songs, though WNEP-TV in Scranton continues to use a version of the tune.