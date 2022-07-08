MONTRÉAL — In an effort to turn around the Flyers’ fortunes on the blue line, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher got to work early on the second day of the draft through the trade market.

The Flyers acquired right-shot defenseman Tony DeAngelo and a 2022 seventh-round pick from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick, a 2024 third, and a fourth in 2022. The 26-year-old Sewell, New Jersey native spent the past season with the Carolina Hurricanes, posting 10 goals and 41 assists in 64 games.

Prior to joining the Hurricanes last season on a one-year deal, DeAngelo played one year for the Arizona Coyotes (2016-17) and parts of four with the New York Rangers (2017-21). In 270 career NHL games, DeAngelo has scored 34 goals and registered 123 assists, averaging 18:46 of ice time per game. He was considered to be one of the top available defensemen on the market.

DeAngelo comes with a litany of character concerns. According to multiple reports while he was playing for the Rangers, DeAngelo was involved in a physical altercation with goalie Alexandar Georgiev in January of the 2020-21 season. As a result, the Rangers placed DeAngelo on waivers. After he cleared waivers and spent the remainder of the season on the team’s taxi squad, the Rangers placed him on unconditional waivers and bought out the rest of his contract.

In 2014, DeAngelo was suspended twice by the Ontario Hockey League for violating its harassment, abuse and diversity policy while he was playing for the Sarnia Sting. The OHL’s policy covers “homophobic, racist, and sexist language.”

DeAngelo has also been in the spotlight for his social media use. After Twitter banned former president Donald Trump in the wake of the Capital riots last year, DeAngelo called the platform a “disgrace” and deleted his own account. He also faced backlash for minimizing the COVID-19 pandemic on Twitter.

The trade comes in the wake of a “multi-layered pelvic injury” to first-pairing defenseman Ryan Ellis, whose availability for the start of the 2022-23 season remains in question. Ellis, 31, sustained the injury in the 2021-22 preseason and only played four regular-season games for the Flyers in his first year with the team.