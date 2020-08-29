Vigneault said that by his noon press conference Thursday, after Vigneault had interacted with, at a minimum, his coaching staff, drivers, servers, and league medical personnel, virtually every news outlet was leading with the specter not only of temporary boycotts but of possible full shutdowns. NHL teams were discussing not playing, including his own team. To believe that no player, no coach, no team official, and no one else mentioned to Vigneault that his world was burning down around him is, for me, a bridge too far.