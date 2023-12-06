Flyers alumni game roster includes Eric Lindros, John LeClair, and Mike Richards

Ever wish you had a chance to go see your favorite Flyer play one more time?

For hockey fans of several generations, Jan. 26 will provide that very opportunity, as a star-studded Flyers alumni roster will take on the Boston Bruins alumni at the Wells Fargo Center. The game will be part of the team’s Hall of Fame weekend, and lead up to Mark Recchi’s induction into the Flyers Hall of Fame on Jan. 27.

The 55-year-old Recchi, who will become the 28th member of the team’s Hall of Fame, will also play in the alumni game and be joined by former “Crazy Eights” linemates Eric Lindros and Brent Fedyk. That trio will be joined by the likes of team Hall of Famers John LeClair, Mark Howe, and Joe Watson, as well as beloved former All-Stars like Mike Richards, Scott Hartnell, and Brad Marsh. Watson, 80, will be the first player in team history to play in an alumni game in seven decades.

Tickets for the game are $25 and fans have the option to add a VIP reception ticket. Tickets can be purchased at FlyersCharities.com and all proceeds will benefit the Flyers Alumni Association and Flyers Charities’ efforts to support the Philadelphia community.

Flyers alumni roster

Forwards: Donald Brashear, Dave Brown, Riley Cote, Todd Fedoruk, Brent Fedyk, Scott Hartnell, Mike Knuble, John LeClair, Eric Lindros, Mark Recchi, Mike Richards, Patrick Sharp.

Defensemen: Mark Howe, Brad Marsh, Dennis Seidenberg, Daryl Stanley, Kimmo Timonen, Joe Watson.

Goaltenders: Brian Boucher, Robert Esche.

