Former Flyers winger Mark Recchi will become the 28th member of the Flyers Hall of Fame, the Flyers announced Thursday afternoon.

Fittingly, Recchi will be inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame on Jan. 27 during a pregame ceremony before the Flyers play the Boston Bruins, the team Recchi finished his 22-season NHL career with in 2011.

Recchi, 55, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017.

» READ MORE: The Flyers 50 greatest players of all-time

Advertisement

“This is a tremendous honor and one I was not expecting to get the call for,” Recchi said in the team’s press release. “My time in Philadelphia meant a lot, still means a lot, to me and I am very thankful to be the next inductee into the Flyers Hall of Fame.”

Recchi had two stints in Philadelphia, first from 1991 to 1995, then from 1998 to 2004. He played the majority of his 1,652 career NHL games on Broad Street, collecting 627 points in 602 games. Recchi ranks sixth in Flyers history in assists (395) and ninth in overall points.

He also still holds the single-season Flyers record for most points in a season. Recchi tallied 123 points (53 goals) during the 1992-93 season to break Bobby Clarke’s record.

» READ MORE: Flyers bring back trademark double logo look at center ice

“As a teammate of Mark’s, I can ensure that no one deserves this exclusive honor more than him,” Flyers president Keith Jones said. “January 27 will be an outstanding day for our franchise and for Mark and his family as we celebrate all his Flyers accomplishments.”

Recchi played in 81 regular season games in his final season and turned 43 during it. He then played in 25 playoff games — and had 14 points — for a Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup, the third of Recchi’s career.

The Kamloops, British Columbia native finished with 1,533 career points after stops in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Montreal, Carolina, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Boston.

He later won two Stanley Cups as a member Pittsburgh’s front office.

Recchi’s induction in early 2024 will mark the first Flyers Hall of Fame induction since 2021, when Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet entered the club.