With no fans in the quiet arena, the head coaches and their assistants may have to spend more time than usual giving their players some motivational talks, both teams said. ... Flyers assistant Mike Yeo said Shayne Gostisbehere has shown “more pop” since his knee surgeries and that it was tough to keep him out of the lineup, but that he might be a factor down the road in the playoffs. ... Yeo said Aube-Kubel’s forechecking and his size make him a better matchup Sunday as a third-line right winger against Boston. ... The Flyers led the league in faceoff percentage (54.6%), while the Bruins were seventh (51%).