Now, as the No. 4 seed in the Toronto bubble, the Flyers will be part of a four-team round robin competition to determine the conference’s top four seeds, while seeds Nos. 5-12 play best-of-five series to determine which will earn the last four playoff spots. And yes, while every hockey player wants to win “every shift and every game,” as defenseman Ivan Provorov said Wednesday, the team that emerges from the round robin on top won’t necessarily be the best team in the conference, or even the best version of itself.