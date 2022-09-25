There’s no preseason for passion. Just ask winger Wade Allison.

When winger Antoine Roussel found himself on the receiving end of a Connor Carrick open-ice hit in the offensive zone in the first period, Allison came to his defense, dropping the gloves with Carrick. Allison and the Flyers played a physical, hard-hitting game against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center, fighting their way to a 2-1 win to kick off the preseason. Jackson and Noah Cates scored to help the Flyers to victory.

For unproven players like Allison that are making a push for an opening-night roster spot, displaying a sense of toughness can provide an edge in the competition. Center Artem Anisimov, who is participating in Flyers training camp on a professional tryout, blocked a big shot and came off the ice in pain.

The Bruins rose to the Flyers’ level of physicality, outhitting them 37-29. But the Flyers blended intensity with offensive skill and outscored their Eastern Conference foe.

Cates can do it all

After having a relatively quiet first period, 23-year-old left winger Noah Cates turned heads early in the second period with diligent forechecking and crafty playmaking. Cates won a battle along the boards for the puck in the Flyers’ zone, carrying the puck up the ice and chipping it into the offensive zone. Later on during the play, Cates centered a pass for Tyson Foerster, who drew an interference call against defenseman Josiah Didier to send the Flyers to the power play.

During the man advantage, Cates got to work again. Right winger Tyson Foerster fired a shot from the left face-off circle, which deflected off of goalie Keith Kinkaid. Center Morgan Frost collected the rebound and sent a no-look backhanded pass in Cates’ direction. Cates corralled the puck and sent a wrist shot pass Kinkaid to put the Flyers up, 1-0. Cates flashed some offensive skill later in the period when he attempted a between-the-legs shot on goal from the top of the crease, which goalie Kyle Keyser denied.

Penalty-kill party

If Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher hoped to see his team get some practice on the penalty kill, he got his wish. In the first period alone, the Flyers found themselves on the man disadvantage on four occasions. Two of those occasions overlapped, forcing the Flyers to kill at a two-man disadvantage.

But the Flyers and goalie Felix Sandström buckled down and held the Bruins scoreless in the first period. Center Morgan Frost, who did not see much time on the penalty kill last season, got a few reps in on Saturday night. He made one impressive play in particular when Vinni Letteri attempted to enter the Flyers’ zone. Frost swatted the puck at the blue line, stifling the Bruins’ attack, but turned the puck over in the neutral zone. Most importantly, the Flyers didn’t let their eight minutes spent on the penalty kill in the first period hamper their momentum for the last 40.

Sandström stands tall, Grosenick gets beat once

Saturday night marked the beginning of the battle for the backup goalie position behind Carter Hart. The two top contenders, Sandström and Troy Grosenick, split the game down the middle. Sandström, 25, got the start. He struggled to control a few rebounds early on, but he settled in and stood tall, turning aside 17 shots.

Grosenick wasn’t tested nearly as much upon taking over for the second half of the second period as the Flyers cleaned up their defensive structure. The 33-year-old AHL journeyman saw just four shots through 10 minutes, including just one high-danger scoring chance, according to Natural Stat Trick. But center Jakub Lauko beat Grosenick in the third period to even the score, 1-1. In total, Grosenick denied 14 of 15 shots on goal.

What’s next

The Flyers hit the road to face off against the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. Tuesday (97.5 The Fanatic).