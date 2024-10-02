Flyers thumbs: Sam Ersson stands tall, Sean Couturier still not back to top speed in preseason loss to Bruins

BOSTON ― “This is going to be our game where most of our guys play.”

That was John Tortorella’s reply when asked whether Tuesday’s penultimate preseason game, against the Boston Bruins, would serve as the Flyers’ last real dress rehearsal before the team opens up the regular season on Oct. 11 in Vancouver. The Flyers play one final preseason game Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center, but that game against the Devils will feature mostly, and in New Jersey’s case — due to their participation in the Global Series in Czechia — all prospects and minor league guys. In other words, Tuesday provided one last glimpse at how the Flyers could line up to the open season, and a decent measuring stick, as much as preseason games can be anyway, against a good Boston team that also dressed most of their regulars.

Here’s who stood out for the Flyers both positively and negatively in a sluggish 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

Two up 👍

Sam Ersson: For most of the first two periods, Ersson was probably the only Flyer truly deserving of an “up” nod. The Swede stopped 16 shots in the first period, including several high-danger chances on the doorstep (he made eight high-danger saves for the game), and could hardly be blamed for the lone goal of the frame after a complete defensive zone coverage bust by his teammates left Boston’s Justin Brazzeau wide open at the backdoor for a tap-in. Ersson made 30 saves on 32 shots for the game but maybe the most impressive aspect was the manner in which he commanded his crease throughout the evening.

“I think it’s been important for me to kind of keep the same mindset, like really push for me not getting comfortable with anything,” Ersson said about the difference between coming in as the No. 1 goalie vs. the No. 2. “Nothing is going to be given to me. So I have to, like same thing, I got to earn everything. Earn every game I want to play. So just keep, keep pushing for myself and try to get better.”

The 24-year-old was very controlled and efficient with his movement post-to-post and on more than one occasion he displayed great patience in waiting for the Boston shooters to make the first move. Tortorella may have said his goaltending tandem of Ersson and Ivan Fedotov “scares the crap out of me” but there was nothing scary about Ersson’s performance on Tuesday. While goaltending remains a big question entering the season, the ever-calm Swede looked every part of a No. 1 goalie in both of his preseason starts which is a promising sign.

“That’s two in a row for Ers that I thought he’s played very well … He should feel really good about the two starts he’s got in the exhibition series,” said Tortorella.

Travis Konecny: The Flyers leading goal scorer the past two seasons opened his preseason by pouncing on a rebound from a Matvei Michkov shot midway through the second period. While preseason goals don’t count toward your end-of-season tally, it’s always nice when your top goal scorer sees one go in and starts the season with some confidence. Beyond the goal, Konecy was the lone Flyer to finish with a positive Corsi For percentage when he was on the ice (52.9%). Konecny was also his typical energetic self, battling in front of the net, being a pest, and throwing himself into checks, including one where he looked like he got a face full of glass. The Flyers will be counting on Konecny for 30 goals again this year and he was one of the team’s most dangerous forwards on this night, especially after being moved to a line with Michkov and Morgan Frost.

Anthony Richard: It was an uneven night for Richard against his former team, as he had a few early giveaways, couldn’t seem settle the puck down on other occasions, and was whistled for a goaltender interference infraction that was “dubious” at best. Those are things that usually spell doom for a guy competing to earn one of the team’s final roster spots. But Richard turned it all around with a very noticeable third period that included him hitting 20 miles per hour on a breakaway attempt and later forcing a turnover and setting up Sean Couturier for a golden chance to tie the game. Richard’s speed continues to pop and impress Tortorella. We’ll see if it is enough for him to earn one of the final roster spots.

“Yeah, Richie, good speed. We’re hoping he can bring some offense, said Tortorella. “Not sure if he starts with us, but he’s a guy that we’re interested in. He’s had a good camp.”

Three down 👎

Sean Couturier: Couturier says he’s healthy but after two back surgeries in recent years and an abdominal procedure this summer, he continues to look like a shell of his former Selke Trophy-winning self. The most notable thing is the lack of foot speed as the captain just doesn’t look to have his legs back at this point. Maybe it is partially attributed to a long and grueling training camp but the Flyers will hope Couturier progresses as the real games begin.

“I feel healthy. Body feels good. I just got to, you know, get my energy going and feel good for the opener,” Couturier said afterward. “Obviously, work on execution, making more plays. But I’m pretty confident it all come together as the next couple days, a week, come by.”

While Couturier’s effort or want-to can’t be questioned, the Flyers are going to need him to chip in offensively as well if they are to have success and to take a step forward this season. Couturier did have the one big chance late in the game when played in all alone by Richard but he was stopped by Brandon Bussi with a right-pad save. The Flyers value Couturier’s leadership but given his contract — six years remaining at $7.75 million including this season — they need him to be productive as a top-two center given the team’s lack of depth down the middle.

Travis Sanheim and Cam York pairing: It was a rough night at the office for the Flyers top pair, each finishing with a minus-2 rating. The tandem blew a coverage assignment on the Bruins first goal — both defensemen ended up on the same side of the ice leaving a wide open Brazzeau backdoor -- and seemed to get hemmed in their own zone for much of the night. The Bruins dominated the shot attempts 16-8 when Sanheim and York were on the ice together, and out-chanced the Flyers, 10-6. While most of the Flyers graded poorly in terms of Corsi in a game where the Bruins outshot the Flyers 34-14, the fact the Flyers top duo was dominated by Boston’s is a bit worrying.

Jett Luchanko: Luchanko was fine in this game and even had a few nice moments -- an early shot on goal and a nice setup in transition for Jamie Drysdale probably being the best of them. That said, when grading Luchanko on this one outing based on the “did he do enough to earn a nine-game trial,” the answer for me would be no. The Bruins out-chanced the Flyers 10-2 when Luchanko was on the ice and he also committed two giveaways and took the hooking penalty that resulted in the Bruins’ game-winning goal.

“Luchanko has impressed us right from day one with his skating, just his maturity, as far as his play away from the puck, made some really good plays tonight, struggled in some other areas. It’s a good test for some of these kids.”

That test involved the 18-year-old going against some rugged centermen in Bruins’ Elias Lindholm and Charlie Coyle. That’s a much different challenge than anything he saw last year in the OHL with Guelph.