John Tortorella won’t rule out keeping Jett Luchanko with the Flyers: ‘We have that conversation’

Flyers training camp was divided into two new groups Wednesday and Group No. 1 had a very NHL and Flyers opening-night roster feel. Of the 25 guys skating in orange, white, and black practice jerseys in that group, only one outside of Matvei Michkov did not have a single NHL game under his belt — Jett Luchanko.

Drafted 13th overall just a few months ago, the recently turned 18-year-old has continued an upward trajectory after he turned heads at rookie camp, and survived the first set of cuts announced earlier in the day.

“Just cool to kind of be around these guys who know the league and kind of just watching and learning from them as much as I can is kind of where I’m at right now,” said Luchanko, who added he was most excited to meet Travis Konecny. He and Luchanko each hail from the London, Ontario, area.

Skating with Michov in the Rookie Series’ first game against the New York Rangers, Luchanko showcased his speed, high hockey IQ, and ability to create plays and space in tight quarters. He notched an assist on Samu Tuomaala’s overtime winner in Game 2 thanks to his speed up the ice.

Luchanko started between Joel Farabee and Noah Cates on Sunday in the preseason game against Washington. Bobby Brink later got moved up to his line and Luchanko assisted on both of his goals. The trio of Farabee, Brink, and Luchanko controlled play and led the four forward lines in shot attempts (15) with a Corsi For percentage of 62.50%, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“I’ve been impressed with him and [Michkov], just how mature they play,” Farabee said Wednesday. “Jett, you can see, as a center, it’s not easy to step into an NHL game even if it’s just preseason and play with NHL guys. He’s done a really good job, in my opinion, of just being responsible and letting his instincts take over. He’s not thinking too much.”

Practicing with the NHLers in Voorhees on Wednesday, Luchanko often went up against Rasmus Ristolainen who introduced to him how tough defensemen can be. He chatted with coach John Tortorella as the team was going through a tough battle drill in one zone; Tortorella said he wanted to make sure he understood coverages in the defensive zone, which the Flyers do a bit differently than other teams. But Tortorella was quick to add that he thinks Luchanko is “a smart player” who “doesn’t have to ask questions. He just gets it.”

“He’s in elite condition. You can see that in his skating, he just keeps going. He’s a strong kid, bigger than I thought he was when you get up close with him. He’s just handled himself really well,” Tortorella said.

Tortorella said recently that Luchanko will get a few more preseason games. He would not confirm Wednesday that he would play Thursday against the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Now the question is: Will Luchanko break camp with the Flyers? The Flyers’ first-rounder cannot be assigned to the American Hockey League as an 18-year-old due to the NHL-CHL transfer agreement, but he could play at least nine games in the NHL as a trial. After he plays in nine games, he’ll either stay in the NHL and the first year of his entry-level contract will kick in or he’ll return to Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League.

“We have that conversation,” Tortorella said. “I don’t know where I fall in that conversation, but if I feel that he kept on going and kept on going, I’m always going to be honest with Danny [Brière] and [president Keith Jones] as far as what I feel about the player.

“I also have to be cognizant of, in the National Hockey League, there’s a business end of it with the cap, of contracts, there’s so many things that come into play. But I’m pretty sure with those two guys, they’re always going to be looking to what’s best for the kid and the team at the same time. So, again, I don’t know where the conversation goes, but I’ll always express how I feel.”

Finnish flair

The Flyers announced the signing of goaltender Eetu Mäkiniemi on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout agreement, Mäkiniemi was inked to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.

You can’t miss the Finnish netminder at Flyers training camp as he is still sporting teal and white pads and helmet among the orange and black. Mäkiniemi was previously part of the San Jose Sharks organization after being acquired as part of the Brent Burns trade with the Carolina Hurricanes in July 2022.

The 6-foot-2 Mäkiniemi posted an 8-8-0 record with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in 18 games last season for the San Jose Barracuda, the AHL affiliate of the Sharks. Across 54 games with the club over two seasons, he went 27-20-4 with a 2.77 GAA and .906 save percentage.

In December 2022, Mäkiniemi played in two NHL games, including his first NHL start against the Anaheim Ducks. He stopped 23 of 24 shots to earn the win. In his Flyers preseason debut on Monday in Montreal, Mäkiniemi played a cool, calm game, stopping 11 of 12 shots.