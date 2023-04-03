Flyers recall defenseman Ronnie Attard from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

A familiar face is set to join the Flyers for the first time this season.

The Flyers recalled defenseman Ronnie Attard from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Monday ahead of their Tuesday night road game against the St. Louis Blues. Attard, 24, was one of the last players cut from the Flyers opening-night roster and made a strong impression on coach John Tortorella during the preseason.

In 64 games with the Phantoms this season, Attard leads the team’s defensemen with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists). The No. 72-overall pick in the 2019 draft, Attard signed his entry-level contract with the Flyers on March 29, 2022 upon finishing his collegiate career at Western Michigan. He played 15 games with the Flyers at the end of last season, collecting two goals and two assists while averaging 16 minutes, 36 seconds of ice time.

The Phantoms, who are in the midst of a playoff push, do not play until Friday night against the Charlotte Checkers. Currently ranked fifth in their eight-team division, the Phantoms could clinch a playoff spot with seven points in their five remaining games. The Flyers have three upcoming road games, Tuesday against the Blues, Thursday against the Dallas Stars, and Saturday against the New York Islanders.

The Flyers have used three of their four post-trade deadline regular recalls on Attard, winger Tyson Foerster, and defenseman Egor Zamula. The latter two have already been returned to the Phantoms. Goalie Sam Ersson is still up with the Flyers on emergency conditions with Carter Hart sidelined due to a lower-body injury. His recall does not count towards the allotment of four.