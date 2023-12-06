New call-up Olle Lycksell ‘more comfortable’ this time around with the Flyers

TEMPE, Ariz. ― Olle Lycksell looked down at his phone and was a little worried that Lehigh Valley head coach Ian Laperrière was calling him after 10 p.m.

But it was the kind of call he had been looking forward to. The winger was going to The Show.

“We have a good relationship and he was happy for me, and he told me that I was going up with the team here on the trip,” Lycksell recalled about the conversation with Laperrière.

What day was it exactly? Lycksell can’t remember. It’s been a whirlwind. But he’s excited to get the chance to show the Flyers what he can bring.

After notching 45 points in 53 regular-season games last season with Lehigh Valley in his first year in North America, the Swede has 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 21 games this year — and six of those goals are on the power play as the net-front guy.

When asked what he can bring to the Flyers, Lycksell said: “For me, it’s just my type of game as I played down there in Lehigh, where I want to be creative and make my teammates better and use my speed, use my shot, [and] bring some energy to this team as well.”

The when is unknown. Coach John Tortorella said on Wednesday after practice at Mullett Arena that he won’t change the lineup when the Flyers face the red-hot Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. The Orange and Black have two more stops on the eight-day road trip, but Tortorella won’t be forcing him in regardless. The bench boss also admitted he hasn’t seen enough of Lycksell to determine what he can bring or where he would slot in.

Tortorella did see the youngster a bit last season. The 24-year-old got his rookie lap in before game No. 2 on the calendar and skated in a total of eight NHL games. He notched his first point, an assist, on a goal by Owen Tippett in February. Lycksell thinks the NHL cup of coffee he has under his belt will take away some of the nerves now.

“I just feel a little bit more comfortable around here with the team and that’s, for me as a person, it’s helped me a lot to feel more comfortable with the guys and just trying to bring my game as I’m playing down in Lehigh, trying to bring it here as well,” he said. “I want to be creative and want to do those [things], so that’s my biggest challenge.”

Lycksell will be challenged to break into a lineup that has jelled as of late. The Flyers, who roll four lines pretty consistently, have won two straight and have registered at least a point in four of their last five games. If he does don the jersey, he will have to get up to speed with a slightly different system, something Tortorella pointed out. As the rest of the team was making its way to the main ice at the Arizona practice complex, Tortorella pulled the youngster aside for a chat.

“It’s a defensive zone coverage. ... Just because we do things differently in that part of the ice I think that he’s used to,” Tortorella said about Lycksell chasing the boards. “Because I watched him in the drill and it’s the place I didn’t want him to go to. So it gave me a chance ... just spend a couple of minutes with him and tell him exactly what happens in that type of spot.”

Added Lycksell, who seemed to appreciate getting some one-on-one time: “Just a situation, the teams play a little bit different here than in Lehigh. So just some quick tips and tricks for me. I’m happy so I don’t [bleep] up if I play.”

Breakaways

Egor Zamula was paired up with Rasmus Ristolainen at practice on Wednesday, suggesting he’ll be back in the lineup. ... Defenseman Louie Belpedio cleared waivers on Tuesday but is still with the Flyers and practiced. He would not have to clear waivers again if he is sent down to Lehigh Valley in the next 30 days, unless he plays in 10 NHL games. ... Noah Cates was placed on IR after breaking his foot against the Islanders on Nov. 25. ... The Coyotes have won five straight, with each win coming against one of the last five Stanley Cup champions. And the five straight are bookended by shutouts; 6-0 against the 2018 champion Washington Capitals on Monday night and 2-0 against the defending champs, the Vegas Golden Knights, on Nov. 25.