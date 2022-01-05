Prompted by Disney On Ice’s stint at the Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers’ annual holiday road trip lacked a fairytale ending .

After picking up three of four possible points in their first two games against the Seattle Kraken (an overtime win) and the San Jose Sharks (an overtime loss), the Flyers went on to lose the final two contests against the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks despite generating plenty of scoring opportunities in each.

Ultimately, with their seven-game point streak far behind them, the Flyers finished their West Coast tour with a 1-2-1 record. Dating back to the 2014-15 season, the Flyers have now gone 7-20-6 in their seven holiday road trips (defined as consecutive road games between Dec. 19 and Jan. 7).

“I thought that the last two games, even though we didn’t get wins, were quite potentially our best games on this trip,” interim head coach Mike Yeo said. “So we got to keep building. We got to keep finding a way to get better. And obviously, we got to get back home, and we got to make sure we’re ready for a great effort against a tough Pittsburgh team.”

Here are three things we learned from the Flyers’ West Coast road trip:

The kids are alright

If Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher walks away from this road trip with at least one good feeling, it will be about the performances of his younger players.

Twenty-one-year-old defenseman Cam York, elevated from the taxi squad against the Ducks with Ivan Provorov in COVID-19 protocols, had an “outstanding” season debut with the Flyers, according to Yeo. In 20 minutes and 20 seconds of ice time, York appeared calm and collected in every phase of the game. York displayed an ability to play with physicality, finishing the night with three hits, and demonstrated an understanding of when to jump up offensively.

“Right from the drop of the puck, obviously, we didn’t try to shelter him, let’s put it that way,” Yeo said. “Him and Brauner [Justin Braun] had tough matchups. I thought defensively, he was assertive, aggressive, confident and we saw his puck-moving ability and what he’s capable of and how that adds to our group.”

One of York’s best defensive plays came against Troy Terry, who would end the night with a hat trick. One-on-one in the second period, York poked the puck off of Terry’s stick as he accelerated towards the net, finishing the play with a body check. York’s strong performance wasn’t a surprise to goalie Carter Hart, seeing as York played with the Flyers for three games last season.

“We know he’s a good player,” Hart said. “He’s got a lot of skill and a lot of talent. So, for a first game of the year, especially in his hometown here, I’m sure it was really special for him. I thought he played solid tonight for us and logged a lot of minutes. It’s not easy stepping up into the first pair for a first game in the season.”

Winger Joel Farabee was another who impressed during the four-game swing. After missing two-and-a-half weeks with a shoulder injury, the 21-year-old has slipped back into the lineup seamlessly, registering five points in his last five games (three goals, two assists). Farabee’s latest point came against the Ducks when he set up Cam Atkinson for a redirect goal late in the first period to pull the Flyers within one.

The Flyers’ most stunning performance from one of its young players came against the Sharks, when rookie goalie Felix Sandström dazzled in his first NHL appearance. The 24-year-old denied 43 of the Sharks’ 46 shots on goal in a 3-2 overtime loss, setting a franchise record for saves in an NHL debut.

COVID-19 continues to have an impact on player availability

Every team’s dealing with it. Well, everyone’s dealing with it.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the omicron variant continues to impact society at large, including the ecosphere of the Flyers organization. Most recently, team points leader and captain Claude Giroux and top-pairing defenseman Provorov entered COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday.

They became the 12th and 13th Flyers players to be added to the list this season and the third and fourth to be added in a span of 24 hours, joining defenseman Nick Seeler and forward Jackson Cates. Scott Laughton and Carter Hart missed the first three games of the road trip while in COVID protocols.

The Flyers sorely missed Giroux’s presence on Tuesday night. While they generated more high-danger scoring chances than the Ducks did (10-9), according to Natural Stat Trick, the Flyers only scored once in the 4-1 defeat. From Giroux’s finishing ability to his face-off prowess, the Flyers could’ve used him in the lineup in Anaheim.

“Guys are testing positive with no symptoms or mild symptoms,” Hart said. “I mean, the league’s got to find a way to change that. We’re gonna either keep playing shorthanded all season long or games are gonna keep getting postponed. So, I think it’s a joke. It’s gotta change.”

But the Ducks had their own COVID-19 issues and were down four players, including captain Ryan Getzlaf and standout rookie Trevor Zegras, and still managed to come up with a decisive win. Against the Ducks, the Flyers needed players like James van Riemsdyk and Travis Konecny, who each had Grade A chances, to step up and finish.

With the league attempting to play on despite new positives, the West Coast trip won’t be the only time the Flyers need more from their supporting cast in the absence of key players.

Yeo isn’t afraid to be aggressive

With the proper reasoning in his defense, Yeo showed that he has no fear of flooring the gas pedal in his decision-making to increase the Flyers’ odds of winning. Yeo made a few aggressive calls during the West Coast trip, including one against the Kings when he pulled goalie Martin Jones less than three minutes into the third period with the Flyers beginning a two-man advantage and down, 4-1.

Seconds after the Flyers won the offensive zone face-off, center Kevin Hayes hopped off the bench and planted himself at the right face-off circle, where he would fire a one-timer past goalie Jonathan Quick. For Yeo, the decision was a risk worth taking.

“Even if they are able to get a puck, we should be able to get somebody on them quickly and take that opportunity away,” Yeo said. “So obviously it’s a bit of a risk, but if you look at the analytics of being down 4-1 in a situation like that, you obviously have to take advantage of those opportunities.”

Yeo also challenged for goalie interference twice during the road trip, once against the Kraken and a second time against the Ducks. Against the Kraken, Yeo successfully challenged Jeremy Lauzon’s third-period goal for goaltender interference, keeping the Kraken from breaking a 1-1 tie.

He tried again against the Ducks, pushing for interference on Sonny Milano’s third-period power-play goal that put Anaheim up, 3-1. While Yeo was unsuccessful, and while there wasn’t overwhelming evidence of goalie interference on the play, it was worth a shot with the Flyers down late.