“There’s no doubt they played us in all facets of the game tonight, especially in the will department,” Vigneault said. “[But I] saw towards the end of the game there where Kirk Muller’s got a 5-nothing lead and he puts his No. 1 power-play on the ice. We had embarrassed ourselves enough, I don’t think we needed to get embarrassed more. So I’m going to make sure my team is very aware of that next game.”