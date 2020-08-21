From the books: Flyers’ odds inched up after the Niskanen suspension. William Hill (-135) was offering the best Flyers price in sportsbooks sampled by the Inquirer on Friday morning, with FanDuel giving out +120 on Montreal. The best Flyers’ puck line (where they are -1.5 goals) is at FanDuel, which had them at +210. FanDuel has the Flyers at 8.5-1 to win the Stanley Cup.