When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
TV: NBC10. Radio: 93.3 WMMR-FM. Streaming: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app.
Series so far: Flyers lead, 3-2, after they let the Canadiens off the hook in Game 5.
Five things:
- The broadcast on NBC10 will be produced locally, so Jim Jackson and Bill Clement will have the call. Clement has to be one of the series’ three stars. He has the perfect balance of humor and analysis, which is even more impressive considering he’s calling the game off monitors in the Wells Fargo Center.
- The Flyers haven’t lost two in a row since early January, a span of 34 games.
- Kevin Hayes’ goalless drought against Carey Price is 25 games, 53 shots. Hayes had a playoff career-high seven shots on goal Wednesday.
- Biggest decision today will be how coach Alain Vigneault handles suspended Matt Niskanen’s spot opposite Ivan Provorov on the top defensive pair. In the only game Niskanen missed, Dec. 21 in Ottawa, Vigneault eventually settled on Phil Myers with Provorov, Justin Braun-Travis Sanheim and Robert Hagg-Shayne Gostisbehere. The Flyers won that game in a shootout, 5-4.
- Montreal is 4-7-1 without Brendan Gallagher, who Price said has “one of the biggest hearts of any guy I’ve ever played with.” Gallagher is out for at least the rest of this series for Les Habs.
From the books: Flyers’ odds inched up after the Niskanen suspension. William Hill (-135) was offering the best Flyers price in sportsbooks sampled by the Inquirer on Friday morning, with FanDuel giving out +120 on Montreal. The best Flyers’ puck line (where they are -1.5 goals) is at FanDuel, which had them at +210. FanDuel has the Flyers at 8.5-1 to win the Stanley Cup.
History lesson: The Flyers are 20-20 all-time in Game 6s. And in case they lose Friday, they are 9-7 in Game 7s.