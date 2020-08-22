The Flyers’ dramatic victory over Montreal Friday night not only sent them into the Eastern conference semifinals against the New York Islanders, it sent Twitter users into creative overdrive. Even Dr. Jill Biden got into the action.
Here is a sample of the excitement the win provided:
#isles #Flyers Round 2...Let’s go!! pic.twitter.com/EStzXdTP8g— Mike Braunstein (@LeBraun328) August 22, 2020
#Flyers current emotions about the flyers pic.twitter.com/QwhFg2kt0L— SmackinWilly (@TheFacelessVoid) August 21, 2020
@NHLFlyers @28CGiroux @carterhart17. Nice taking care of business tonight boys. #Flyers #NHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/o7vapTEINx— JohnnyUtah (@footstepsfalc0) August 22, 2020
Let’s go Flyers 👏👏👏👏👏#AnytimeAnywhere pic.twitter.com/R09jALnOTI— Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) August 22, 2020
Ghost with the biggest hit of the series so far for the #Flyers— Dan Silver (@dsilver88) August 22, 2020
Eat it Suzuki pic.twitter.com/j9uaFyScdf
🚨FOE THOSE THAT CARE 🚨— Justin Lever 🦅💚⚾️ (@JustinLever3) August 22, 2020
MY FLYERS/ISLANDERS HYPE VIDEO WILL BE POSTED THE MORNING OF GAME 1
LETS GO FLYERS!!!!!! #AnytimeAnywhere pic.twitter.com/pR8YpRh9ER
Flyers advance and Sixers go down 0-3 pic.twitter.com/fdICsjz1ZI— Bellan (@Bellan5151) August 22, 2020
I will recreate this day until we lose #superstiticioushockey #Flyers #Nhlplayoffs2020 pic.twitter.com/SkUGGdNu9g— Misty (@TheMisty918) August 22, 2020
Ghost was my son's favorite player and his first jersey. Seeing him play well again kinda gives me all the feels. What a difference a few years makes! 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/z5vnqBKlo5— Kim 🧡🖤 (@DEFlyersFan) August 22, 2020
Flyers played gritty and won the series. Mask 8 for 10...worn during wedding rehearsal dinner...if I had to was going to wear at wedding. #Flyers #AnytimeAnywhere pic.twitter.com/DgqhKeSWMv— CECILIA ELLIS /CEC (@ELLISCECILIA) August 22, 2020
Xfinity Live after #Flyers’ win the series tonight. pic.twitter.com/hg8kEQpaC4— Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) August 22, 2020
Flips from Flyers to Phillies pic.twitter.com/mUjGW4fYwu— Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) August 22, 2020