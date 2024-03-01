Flyers remain locked in tight division race following Friday road loss to the Capitals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Flyers had a chance to do something they couldn’t do a year ago. They also had a chance to get some breathing room.

They didn’t do either.

Last season, the Flyers won just 31 games. Entering Friday night’s game against the Washington Capitals, they were in the same spot but just 61 games into the season. With a chance to hit win No. 32 and give themselves some space between the multitude of teams wanting their playoff spot, including their opponent, the Flyers lost, 5-2.

With their win, the Capitals are now just four points back and have two games in hand.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, the Flyers plan to stand firm on their asking price for players

Things started well for the Flyers. Bobby Brink is now 2-for-2. After being recalled from Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, the forward notched his second goal in as many games. Owen Tippett chipped the puck off the glass and raced out with Morgan Frost in a 2-on-1, but Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren robbed Frost before Brink cleaned up into the open net.

Then Owen Tippett made it 2-0 on a power play. Taking a pass by Egor Zamula from the right point, he zinged a wrist shot over Lindgren from the left face-off circle.

But then the wheels fell off as the Capitals scored five straight. Alex Ovechkin cut it to 2-1 with his 839th NHL goal; Sonny Milano tied things up on a broken play that allowed him to flip it past Sam Ersson; John Carlson made it 3-2 on a wraparound; Anthony Mantha scored a power-play goal after Tom Wilson blocked the puck behind the net and Dylan Strome found him in front; and Strome added one more for the final score.

Breakaways

Cam Atkinson was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... Defenseman Ronnie Attard, who was recalled from Lehigh Valley on Thursday, participated in warmups but did not dress. ... Travis Konecny missed his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury. Flyers GM Danny Brière is optimistic he will be back by Monday, but it is more likely Thursday in Florida. ... Ersson became the 173rd different goaltender Ovechkin has scored on in his career. Only Jaromir Jagr (178) and Patrick Marleau (177) have scored on more goaltenders in NHL history.

Up next

The Flyers return home to face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (7 p.m., NBCSP).