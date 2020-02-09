The Flyers registered a crucial penalty kill, 4-on-3 then 5-on-4, late in the second period, which preserved a 4-1 lead. It was one of three kills in the second period. On the other side of the ledge, the Flyers’ first goal -- a marquee effort, Couturier from Giroux and Voracek -- came just 9 seconds in the game’s first penalty, opened the night’s scoring with 4:38 to play in the first period, and stunned the Capitals’ second-ranked penalty kill, which entered at 84.7 percent. Giroux’s goal made the Flyers 2-for-5 on Saturday.