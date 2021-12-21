Good luck finding Tuesday’s Flyers game on television.

Tonight’s match-up against the Washington Capitals won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, and it isn’t being carried by ESPN or TNT. It’s streaming exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu as part of the network’s new TV deal with the NHL.

It’s one of 75 NHL games scheduled to stream exclusively on the two Disney-owned streaming platforms this season. The Flyers Jan. 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins will also air exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, as will games against the St. Louis Blues (Mar. 24) and the Chicago Blackhawks (April 25).

The good news is you can sign up for a free trial for Hulu. Otherwise, a subscription costs $6.99 a month for either Hulu or ESPN+. There’s also a bundle that features ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for $13.99 a month.

Calling the game for ESPN is play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen alongside analyst Kevin Weekes and Emily Kaplan, who will report from between the benches. John Buccigross and Ryan Callahan will handle things in the studio, and Linda Cohn will host In the Crease following the game.

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers

When: Tuesday, Dec. 21

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Start Time: 7 p.m.

Announcers: Bob Wischusen, Kevin Weeke, Emily Kaplan

Streaming: ESPN+ and Hulu

» READ MORE: Several Flyers have dumped their slumps under Mike Yeo

What to know if you’re driving to tonight’s Flyers-Capitals game

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the NFL, tonight’s Flyers game is taking place at the same time as Eagles-Washington at Lincoln Financial Field. That means parking is going to be a mess.

The Wells Fargo Center is encouraging Flyers fans to arrive early or take public transportation, warning that traffic around the stadiums will be “extremely heavy.”

All Wells Fargo Center parking lots will open at 4 p.m. and will be reserved for Flyers fans, who must show their tickets to park. Fans are also encourages to prepay for parking on the Wells Fargo Center’s website.

All fans attending the Eagles game will be directed to park in Lots M/N/P (opening at 12:00 p.m.), Lots Q-X (opening at 12:00 p.m.), or Lot K (reserved parking opening at 2:30 p.m.). Anyone with an Eagles prepaid parking pass for Wells Fargo Center Lots A-G should use their existing pass to park in Lots M, N, P, or Q-X.

The Wells Fargo Center said it attempted to reschedule tonight’s game, but was unsuccessful.

» READ MORE: Attending the Flyers game Tuesday? Here’s what you need to know.

Flyers game sneaks in ahead of NHL shutdown

Monday night, the NHL announced it would be instituting a league-wide shutdown beginning Wednesday due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the league.

All games scheduled to be played on Wednesday and Thursday will have to be rescheduled by the NHL, which will have to find new dates for about 50 postponed games. The Flyers were scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

The NHL will resume play on Dec. 27, though the Flyers first game after the break will be against the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 29.

Tuesday night’s Flyers-Capitals game is just one of two remaining on the schedule out of a total of 10 games. The other eight were postponed due to COVID-19.

» READ MORE: NHL instituting a league-wide pause from Dec. 22-26 due to spike in positive COVID-19 tests