Flyers struggles continue following Tuesday night loss to Hurricanes

There’s a stats page on the NHL’s media site that lists comeback wins.

The Flyers aren’t on it.

Across their first 21 games, the Flyers were unable to mount a comeback when their opponent scored first (0-8-1). Things did not change on Tuesday night as the Orange and Black lost 4-1 to the visiting Carolina Hurricanes.

Michael Bunting got the Hurricanes on the board just 5 minutes and 39 seconds into the game, banging in his own rebound on the doorstep. Once the hottest team in the NHL when it came to first-period goals, the Flyers have not scored in the past four games in that span — while allowing four.

Travis Sanheim tried to get the Flyers on the board. The team’s top points guy with 16 (two goals, 14 assists) had three shot attempts. All alone down low, he received a pass from Travis Konecny as he cut across the crease and tried to knock the puck in as he dragged it behind. Unfortunately, Teuvo Teravinen was standing in the open net as Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov got pulled out of position and knocked the puck off the goal line.

It was probably the closest the Flyers came into the contest despite putting seven high-danger chances on goal, per Natural Stat Trick.

In a sloppy game, the winner by former Flyers forward Brendan Lemieux was a game-breaker. Hart made the initial save but the clear by Scott Laughton went off Lemieux’s shin and back to Hart, who made the save before Lemieux knocked in the rebound.

Konecny cashes in

The fist pump and yell told the story.

After starting off red-hot with eight goals in his first eight games, Travis Konecny only found the net three times in the next 13. He finally cashed in on Tuesday.

As Carter Hart made a save on Brent Burns, Konecny was coming off the bench for Cam Atkinson. The rebound went right to Tyson Foerster who found Konecny for a breakaway. He finished with a perfectly placed wrister glove side for his 12th of the season.

Power play

John Tortorella has said there was no panic. He’s said the issue isn’t structure. But in another one-goal loss, the Flyers power play was powerless.

The Flyers had a chance in the first minute of the game after Bobby Brink cut through the slot and was tripped up by Marc Staal’s brother, Jordan. But the Flyers had zero shots on goal and had trouble setting up.

They had another chance in the first minute of the second period when Jordan Staal was again sent to the penalty box for interfering with Brink. This time the Flyers had two shots on goal and one blocked shot — but the Hurricanes also had two shots on net.

Hockey Fights Cancer night

In front of a cheering crowd, that chanted, “We want Owen,” nine-year-old Owen Micciche hit the ice with another Owen, the Flyers forward Tippett, for his rookie lap. In front of the Flyers faithful, and his boisterous teammates from the Genesis Hockey Club, Micciche skated around the Flyers end, getting two shots on goal, including an absolute snipe top shelf.

He then stayed on the bench for the first period, next to Tortorella. When the young hockey player, who is battling cancer, was shown on the jumbotron, he got shy and buried himself into Tortorella. The coach comforted the youngster and got him to wave to the crowd.

Micciche was first diagnosed with cancer at six months and in July, when he thought he was doing scans to move into the Survivorship Program at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, doctors found tumors on his brain and spine.

Luis Estyvan Maradiaga dropped the ceremonial puck. The 11-year-old was diagnosed in June with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). Lyla Henn and Rachelly Ocasio, who are part of the Ronald McDonald House, rode the Zamboni during the second intermission.

Breakaways

Earlier in the day, the Flyers announced forward Noah Cates would miss 6-8 weeks with a lower-body injury. Tortorella later revealed postgame that Cates suffered a broken foot. Brink took his spot in the lineup. ... Egor Zamula was again a healthy scratch on defense.

Up next

The Flyers host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSP).