The Flyers announced on Wednesday that goaltender Carter Hart (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve ahead of the team’s three-game California road trip.

The transaction comes less than a day after Hart participated in full at the team’s practice on Tuesday. Coach John Tortorella said afterward that Hart didn’t seem to have “any problems at all” with the injury following practice and that he would be good to go for the trip. Hart was injured on Friday after colliding with Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis in the second period. He was subsequently removed from the game.

