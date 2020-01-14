Certainly, the Flyers might make a playoff run or two while Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek are still around, but they’re both in their 30s. When Ron Hextall was fired as GM last season, he left Fletcher an organization built from the back forward: from Hart, who is 21 and only midway through his first full season; through 23-year-old defenseman Ivan Provorov, who is already in his fourth season; and Travis Sanheim, 23, who is in his second full season and is fulfilling the promise he showed when he was drafted 17th overall in 2014. Their spots on this season’s roster were assured.