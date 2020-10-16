Fletcher said the coaches need to decide where Gustafsson, who can play either side, fits in the lineup. “We think his skill set matches really well with what we need,” Fletcher said. “I think we have a lot of strong defenders on our team, and we’re very structured defensively as a group. And his skill set, his ability to go back for pucks and make good decisions, and transition the puck up the ice was a very important element to add to our group.”