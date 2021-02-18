After kicking around the idea of dressing an extra defenseman or two, Vigneault went with the usual 12-forward, six-defensemen setup Thursday against the Rangers. …. Travis Sanheim played in his first game since Feb. 5; he went on the COVID protocol list two days later before being removed Feb. 14, and never had the coronavirus. He was paired with Shayne Gostisbehere on Thursday. “I’d like to think we can feed off each other,” Sanheim said before the game. The other pairings: Ivan Provorov and Phil Myers, and Robert Hagg and Erik Gustafsson. ... Entering the night, James van Riemsdyk needed one point to reach the 500-mark in his career. ... The Flyers assigned winger Matthew Strome to their taxi squad; he had been playing with Phantoms.