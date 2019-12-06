About six minutes were left in the second period and the Flyers were on a power play that has lacked some teeth lately.
The puck squirted free to Morgan Frost, who was wide open with a good bit of the net available. He shot it high and wide. Two weeks ago, he probably would have buried it.
“I had some great chances in the slot and I have to bear down and put those in the net,” he said afterward. “But I think it’s encouraging that I’m getting those chances.”
Frost did not have a shot on goal, but he did have four that were blocked and two that missed the net. He also had a solid backcheck which broke up an Arizona rush and which will not be in the stat sheet.
His coach afterward didn’t sound too distressed. Alain Vigneault said Frost was still doing other things to help and, even after the tough second period, kept him on the same top line alongside Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny for the third.
“Overall, the young man is working hard,” Vigneault said. What, he’s got [nine] games in by now [in his career]? I’m going to watch the game and if I have to make some changes I’ll decide tomorrow. But I like what the young man can bring to the game."
Frost, 20, scored goals in his first two games but has not had a point since.
“I thought I started out pretty well, but over the course of the last six or seven games, I think I’ve been a little up and down. But I’m still pretty encouraged with my play."
After that second-period shift, which ended with a lost puck battle along the wall, Frost smacked his stick several times on the ice in frustration. He had a giveaway toward the end of the period but bounced back and had a solid final 20 minutes.
“As a rookie, I’m not going to have a perfect game every time.” he said. "[I just have to] stay positive, keep my head up and keep playing.”