Flyers make first cuts, release five from training camp

And then there were 52.

General manager Danny Brière and the Flyers announced their first cuts on Tuesday evening, trimming the training camp roster from 57 players down to 52. The moves come one day after the Flyers’ first exhibition game and without any real surprises.

Forward Jonathan Fauchon and defenseman Sam Sedley have been released from their training camp invites. Neither player was featured in Monday’s 6-0 loss to the Devils.

The other three players cut were 2023 draft picks Oliver Bonk, Denver Barkey, and Carter Sotheran, all of whom are being sent back to juniors before their seasons start. Bonk, the No. 22 overall pick in June’s draft, and Barkey, a third-rounder, are teammates with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. The Flyers gave Bonk and Barkey an NHL game before sending them back to London, which opens its season on Friday night. Meanwhile, defenseman Sotheran, a fifth-round pick, was optioned back to the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

All three draft picks are likely a couple of seasons away from being NHL-ready but were in training camp to gain experience and help get acclimated to the organization.

The Flyers play their second exhibition game on Tuesday night in Long Island against the New York Islanders. Don’t be surprised to see a few more junior-bound players reduced from the roster after that contest.