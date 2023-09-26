Flyers sign goalie Carson Bjarnason, 18, to entry-level contract

The Flyers continue to lock in their young players, as the team announced Tuesday it has signed goaltender Carson Bjarnason to a three-year, entry-level contract. The deal will pay Bjarnason $2.85 million over three years for an average annual value of $950,000, according to Cap Friendly.

Bjarnason, 18, was a second-round pick (No. 51 overall) by the Flyers in June’s NHL draft. He is slated to return to the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League this season. Bjarnason posted a .900 save percentage and a 3.08 goals against average last season in 47 games with Brandon. He was the fourth goalie selected in this year’s draft.

The signing falls in line with the Flyers’ recent strategy. The team has signed several youngsters to entry-level deals, with Bjarnason the second member of the 2023 draft class to put pen to paper after first-rounder Oliver Bonk, who signed in August. Forward Alexis Gendron and KHL-based goaltender Alexei Kolosov are two other prospects who have signed early entry-level deals with the Flyers this offseason.

While the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Bjarnason won’t help the Flyers this year, he is participating in training camp to gain experience and work with goalie coach Kim Dillabaugh and the rest of the staff.

Bjarnason is one of a series of promising young goaltenders in the Flyers pipeline behind 25-year-old starter Carter Hart. In addition to Bjarnason, the Flyers have the rights to Sam Ersson, 23, Felix Sandström, 26, Ivan Fedotov, 26, Kolosov, 21, and 2023 third-rounder Egor Zavragin, 18.