Before Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier left his home near Plymouth, Mich., for his first year at Boston College this fall, his parents Sean and Kim moved houses. In the process of packing up their belongings, they unearthed old Canadian hockey jerseys and coats that belong to Sean, who hails from Sudbury, Ontario, and played 14 seasons of professional hockey as a goalie.

The younger Gauthier, who spent most of his life in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Michigan, wanted nothing to do with the vintage garb of his northern neighbors.

“I told him he could throw those out and he kind of chuckled,” Gauthier told The Inquirer.

Gauthier is an alumnus of the U.S. National Team Development Program, playing for both the U17 and U18 teams before the Flyers nabbed him with the No. 5 overall pick in July’s draft. This month, Gauthier adds another red-white-and-blue-colored feather to his cap as a member of the U20 team competing at the 2023 World Juniors in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5.

After opening presents on Christmas as a child, Gauthier recalled the joy of having the tournament to look forward to over the days that followed. Now, with the preliminary round underway, he gets to be that role model for the next generation.

“To know some kid’s probably doing the same thing as me, watching me, is something pretty cool,” Gauthier said.

Reigniting old chemistry

Over the last few months while playing at Boston College, Gauthier called plenty of his U.S. NTDP brethren as they began their careers with their respective colleges. But upon reuniting with 21 of them in early December for U.S. training camp in Plymouth, Gauthier said he felt like the chemistry was still there with his former teammates.

That group, including Gauthier, had already experienced international competition at the 2022 U18 World Championship. The U.S. took silver, falling 6-4 to Sweden in the gold medal game.

“The past few years, you guys are working for the same goal, to win a gold medal,” Gauthier said. “We fell a little bit short of that. But every single day, we’re battling with each other, having great memories that we [will] share for many years, and [we] just have a few months off and regroup with each other. It’s like nothing changed.”

In his first official practice with the finalized U.S. team following selection camp, Gauthier linked back up with his former NTDP linemates and current Minnesota Golden Gophers Logan Cooley (2022 No. 3 overall, Arizona Coyotes) and Jimmy Snuggerud (2022 No. 23 overall, St. Louis Blues). He rediscovered a spark with them instantly, picking up where they left off last season.

That trio, which combined for 85 goals and 203 points last season, serves as Team USA’s top line, with Gauthier on the left wing, Cooley at center, and Snuggerud on the right wing.

“Cools has got lots of speed and a very high IQ with the puck,” Gauthier said. “I play a very physical game, can move the puck, and shoot it as well. And Snuggy, he’s so good making plays, making passes. And he’s also got a great release, too. So I think all those three [skill sets] combine really well. And when we’re all going, it’s a pretty hard line to stop.”

Each of the three players has found the score sheet for the U.S. through three games (2-0-0-1), with Gauthier picking up four assists through three games thus far.

Big man on campus

Gauthier is back playing wing for the tournament after making the full-time transition to center at Boston College. The Flyers have made it clear that they envision Gauthier as a center at the NHL level, but Gauthier has experience playing both positions.

“I played center growing up my whole life until I moved to the [U.S.] program,” Gauthier said. “Kind of bounced off [between] the left wing and center. But I wouldn’t say it was too much of a difference. Just kind of building into the structure that Coach [Greg Brown at BC] is preaching was the only massive change.”

At Boston College, Gauthier is growing accustomed to the pace of the schedule, which features back-to-backs and games on weeknights. He’s also getting adjusted to the caliber of his opponents, who are bigger, stronger, and more experienced than the players he faced with the NTDP.

Overall, the transition is going seamlessly. Prior to leaving for the U.S. training camp, Gauthier was named the Hockey East Player of the Week for his four-point showing (two goals, two assists) in Boston College’s 9-6 victory over rival Boston University. At the time he received the honor, he led Hockey East and ranked third nationally in goals per game (10 goals in 13 games).

“So your first year, it was a little tough to start off with things,” Gauthier said. “But all is going well now, kind of getting in a groove with it. [My] teammates are all playing really well right now, right before we headed into [the] break, [we had a] big win against BU. So no complaints on my end.”

When the Flyers drafted Gauthier in Montreal, he said he aspired to spend one year at Boston College before making the transition to the NHL. While Gauthier admitted that the NHL is in the back of his mind, he’s not looking past his current challenge at the World Juniors.

“I’m really focused on winning a gold with the U.S. right now,” Gauthier said. “But it’s always in the back of your head. It’s something you dream of growing up as a kid, playing in the National Hockey League one day. So we’ll see when that day comes.”

For now, Gauthier is living out yet another dream of his as he competes in the World Juniors in front of his parents and his younger sisters Kennedy and Kingston. Those old Canadian threads won’t be anywhere to be found among the Gauthier family.