Nick Seeler named the Flyers’ nominee for the Masterton Trophy

The Philadelphia chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) announced Monday morning that Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler is their nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The Masterton is given to an NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.” Local members of each of the 32 PHWA chapters select a player from their respective markets to be considered for the award.

» READ MORE: How Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler went from out of hockey to in-demand trade target

Seeler, who turns 30 in June, has spent the last two seasons with the Flyers after sitting out the entire 2020-21 season for his own well-being, citing a need for a mental and physical break. He was drafted No. 131 overall in 2011 by former Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher when he held the same title with the Minnesota Wild. Seeler played in the Wild organization for four seasons and with the Chicago Blackhawks for six games toward the end of the 2019-20 season.

“I’m truly honored and humbled to be nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy,” said Seeler via a team statement. “Thank you to those who voted for me and to the entire Flyers organization for making these past two years feel like home. And of course, thank you to my family and close friends for always supporting me throughout my hockey journey. Go Flyers!”

On July 28, 2021, Seeler signed a one-year contract with the Flyers. He was the Flyers’ seventh defenseman and played 43 games. After extending for two more seasons in the offseason, Seeler has carved out a role as an everyday NHL defenseman this year. Seeler has posted a career-high 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) while playing primarily on the third pairing. He leads the team with 157 blocked shots.

“I think he’s had a really good year,” coach John Tortorella said on Saturday. “And for me, when I started in June, not many people were talking to me about Nick Seeler. I don’t think he was on a lot of people’s radar. I think he’s probably been one of our steadiest defensemen. In his role and what he can do for team, I think he’s been one of our steadiest players this year.”

Members from all 32 chapters of the PHWA select the three finalists for the Masterton, and eventually the winner, who will be revealed at the NHL awards ceremony during the Stanley Cup Final. Last season, Kevin Hayes was the Flyers’ nominee for the award. Four Flyers have won the Masterton Trophy: Bob Clarke (1972), Tim Kerr (1989), Ian Laperrière (2011), and Oskar Lindblom (2021).