Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen out three months after triceps surgery

After more than two months, we finally know what has been ailing Rasmus Ristolainen.

The Flyers announced Thursday that the defenseman has undergone triceps surgery to repair a ruptured tendon and will be out for the next three months. The surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister, the head orthopedic surgeon for the Texas Rangers. The defenseman likely delayed the surgery in hopes of playing in the playoffs at some point if the team had qualified.

Ristolainen, who has not played since Feb. 10 due to what was previously labeled an “upper-body” injury, was limited to 31 of 82 games this season. The defensive defenseman had one goal, three assists, and eight penalty minutes this season. The Flyers missed his physical presence on the blue line, as they went 10-14-5 down the stretch after he suffered his injury against the Seattle Kraken.

The 29-year-old was acquired from Buffalo in July of 2021 for a 2021 first-round pick, a 2023 second-rounder, and defenseman Robert Hägg. The 6-foot-4, 208-pounder has mostly underwhelmed in Philadelphia since, although his defensive metrics have improved significantly since his first year with the Flyers.

Ristolainen is set to enter Year 3 of a five-year, $25.5 million contract ($5.1 million average annual value) that he signed under previous general manager Chuck Fletcher late in the 2021-22 season. His name was also linked in trade talks ahead of the deadline before his injury. Those talks could resurface ahead of June’s draft with big, physical defensemen always in demand among contending teams.

The Flyers say they expect Ristolainen to be ready for the start of training camp in September.