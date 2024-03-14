Young defensemen Ronnie Attard and Egor Zamula are learning a lot from their seasoned partners

As the saying goes, the bigger the challenge, the bigger the opportunity.

Saddle up because the biggest challenge of the season begins on Thursday night. The Flyers kickstart a murderers’ row of opponents with the first of two meetings in five days with the Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/HULU). But with it also comes the opportunity to prove to the rest of the NHL that not only are the Flyers for real but they have a chance to solidify their spot in the playoffs.

“These are big games for the organization that hasn’t played these games at this stage in a season for a couple of years now,” associate coach Brad Shaw said. “So you know, that’s a little bit of added pressure that comes with that and I think it’s great. I think it’s awesome for all these young guys to go through this scenario.”

» READ MORE: The Flyers’ power play still ‘stinks,’ but can they fix it in time for the playoffs?

Advertisement

Young guys are littered throughout the Flyers’ lineup but none more so than on defense where every defensive pairing now sees one youngster paired with a veteran. For Ronnie Attard and Egor Zamula, the two Gen Zers are now skating with two of the most grizzled guys in the game, Marc Staal and Erik Johnson, respectively.

Zamula and Johnson played together for the first time on Tuesday. Johnson, who turns 36 next week, was acquired before the trade deadline on March 8 but Zamula missed Saturday’s game due to illness. It may be one game but the Russian blueliner noted the confidence a guy who has played 972 games and won a Stanley Cup has given him through their chats on the bench.

“He told me on one play I can move the puck quicker, second time he told me a little bit better gap. Small details,” the 23-year-old Zamula said of the guy most call EJ. “I”m happy when he tells me that and I learn from that.”

Head coach John Tortorella, who will finish serving his two-game suspension on Thursday night, has long stressed the importance of players hearing things from teammates and not the coaches. Shaw, who runs the defense, thinks it can also be useful for the youngsters to pick the brains of their elders.

“I think it helps on the bench, especially between shifts. There’s usually a lot of communication — usually the older guy doing most of the talking, which is good,” Shaw said. “I think that allows them to ask questions and grow without having to hear from a coach all the time. The guys in the tracksuits, we can say it 100 times, and if your teammate says it once, it usually resonates a little bit more.”

Aside from pairing up the age-gap defensemen — and Shaw stressed he also sees the value in putting the veterans out there together as he did against San Jose late — he also likes having the left-shots in Staal and Zamula, playing with righties in Attard and Johnson, respectively. And while he’s not a fan of a lefty-lefty pairing, he appreciates the fact that Cam York and Travis Sanheim are “thriving on it.”

According to Natural Stat Trick, Zamula played 12 minutes, 52 seconds with Johnson while Attard played 13:45 on Tuesday with Staal. When Attard and Staal were on the ice during five-on-five action, the Flyers had a Corsi For percentage of 56.25%. They were on the ice when Joel Farabee opened the scoring in the Flyers’ 3-2 win against the Sharks.

“Nothing crazy, just here and there,” Attard said about the 37-year-old Staal providing some tidbits. “He’s super helpful. If he sees something that can help me out, he’s very vocal and communicates with me. He’s just an awesome guy.”

As for Attard, Shaw has liked the 24-year-old defenseman’s game since being called up. In three games, Attard’s plus-minus is even while averaging 17:33 of ice time.

» READ MORE: Resetting the Flyers farm system and trade cupboard after the trade deadline

“He’s obviously a big guy that can move and a right-shot defenseman, so they’re a pretty coveted type of player. I think he’s a real, trying-to-please kind of guy. I think he could sort of be a little bit more comfortable in his own skin,” Shaw said.

“I think when he’s positionally sound, and [has a] good stick, good body position, he gets to play offense. And when he gets a little ahead of himself, like most young guys, it tends to be not quite as effective. Mainly, we’ve talked about one or two real keys that I think will help him and haven’t really strayed from that. ... But for the most part, he’s come in and played really well.”

Breakaways

Ryan Poehling was the only active player who did not participate in morning skate but is expected to play. ... Sam Ersson will start against the Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/HULU). ... Cam Atkinson and Nic Deslauriers stayed out well past the end of morning skate suggesting they will each be a healthy scratch again. ... The Flyers and Flyers Charities will host the 45th annual Flyers Charities Carnival at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.