Newly acquired Flyers defenseman Erik Johnson reunites with familiar faces

TAMPA, Fla. — Brad Shaw texted Erik Johnson after the news came out.

“‘It’s a real small world, this hockey world and I’m looking forward to working with you again,’ ” the associate coach recalled as his message to the new Flyers defenseman.

Johnson, 35, was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres on Friday before the trade deadline. In a full-circle moment, the two are now reunited with more than a decade of experience gained by each since they last worked together.

Johnson was drafted No. 1 overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2006. He was the first American-born defenseman drafted straight from USA Hockey’s National Development Team Program. The blueliner suited up for the first time the following season under the tutelage of Shaw and has gone on to play 970 NHL games and collect 340 points (91 goals, 249 assists).

After 203 games with the Blues, Johnson was traded before the 2011 trade deadline to the Colorado Avalanche. He spent 13 seasons in the Mile High City, including one as a teammate of Flyers general manager Danny Brière, and the 2021-22 Stanley Cup-winning season.

“It’s almost like a fatherly pride when you see those guys lift [the Stanley Cup] up, right? Like you know that you had a little bit of an impact there,” Shaw told The Inquirer. “But it’s good. I think he’s going to help us. The right side got instantly big, with [Travis Sanheim] there, and Ronnie [Attard], and now EJ with some big bodies. Hopefully, we can stay on the same path we’ve been on at least as far as success.”

With Sanheim, Johnson, Marc Staal, and Rasmus Ristolainen (on injured reserve) at 6-foot-4 and Attard, Nick Seeler (on IR), and Egor Zamula at 6-3, the Flyers’ defense has gotten quite big. Shaw joked he didn’t remember Johnson being that tall, but having someone he knows and helped develop makes the transition easier. Shaw is in charge of the defense and has already shown Johnson some clips while discussing scenarios and structures; he quipped the veteran was so in-tune with the game that he was finishing some of his sentences.

Shaw calls it wisdom. Johnson probably would say the word is experience. Either way, the defenseman hopes he can impart it to the Orange and Black’s young defense.

“I enjoy talking to younger players and getting to know them and helping them with whatever they need,” Johnson said. “I remember just being surrounded by great veterans when I was young, and I think that helped me a lot, made me feel comfortable. Young guys are sponges and they see things that rub off on them.”

Of the six healthy defensemen, four are 27 or younger, and, like Staal, Johnson will be tasked with mentorship. Although Johnson knows the GM and the coaching staff — John Tortorella was his head coach at the 2016 World Cup and assistant on the 2010 silver-medal-winning Olympic squad — he did have one familiar face in the locker room. Cam York grew up watching Johnson, and the summer before the Flyers drafted the youngster they skated together in Irvine, Calif.

“I think it’s a great pickup. It’s something that we needed badly and a really great defensive presence and a veteran presence as well,” York told The Inquirer. “He’s played a lot of games; he’s played big important games. I think it was a great addition and really happy to have him on board.”

Johnson knows a thing or two about working with a young defensive corps as the Sabres have young stars like Owen Power, Rasmus Dahlin, and Mattias Samuelsson. Johnson, who signed a one-year deal over the summer, has three goals in 50 games while averaging 13 minutes, 48 seconds of ice time. York called Johnson “a big dog,” and the new addition will be in the lineup Saturday against Tortorella’s old club, the Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m., NBCSP).

“I don’t think I’ve had my best,” Johnson said about his season in Western New York. “... I don’t think I really played my best hockey, and, you know, my best years are behind me. I think just adding any depth and penalty kill experience and moving the puck and being physical, and just really any role I’m handed, I’m going to do it the best I can. I’m a complimentary piece for these guys, to do anything possible to help them win, and I’m going to do that. It’s just about the good of the team, and nothing else matters.”

Breakaways

Denis Gurianov, who was acquired before the trade deadline for Wade Allison, is in Tampa. He skated on the fourth line and was swapping in and out with Cam Atkinson, so his status for the game is unknown as Tortorella does not typically share lineup news. The Russian winger is “super excited” to join the Flyers and “thinks it’s a great opportunity” for himself as a fresh start, while he looks to help the team make the postseason. When asked about his game, he described it as “fast, playing fast, backchecking, forechecking. Simple.” ... Johnson will wear No. 77 and Gurianov No. 15. ... Zamula was the only player who did not participate in the team’s morning skate. ... Scott Laughton said he was pretty confident that he wouldn’t be traded on Friday and is “grateful to be a Flyer and to be a part of this.”