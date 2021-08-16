Right winger Wade Allison, center Morgan Frost, and defenseman Cam York are among the highly regarded prospects who will attend the Flyers’ development camp in Voorhees from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1.

A total of 29 players are scheduled to attend the camp, including 20 Flyers draft picks.

The Flyer said an on-ice schedule, along with potential sessions that may be open to the public, will be announced closer to the start of camp.

Allison, 23, a power forward who was impressive in a late-season stint with the Flyers, is favored to crack the team’s lineup this season. He was a second-round selection in the 2016 draft.

Frost, York, and right winger Tyson Foerster are former first-round selections who will attend the camp, which will have two goalies: Samuel Ersson and Kirill Ustimenko.

The camp will also include the Flyers’ second-round selection in last month’s draft: speedy right winger Samu Tuomaala, who recently signed a three-year entry-level deal with the club. He was their highest selection, taken 46th overall.

The Flyers traded their top-round pick to Buffalo as part of the deal to acquire defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

In another matter, Rick Bronwell was named the Flyers’ head equipment manager, according to general manager Chuck Fletcher. The two had been together with the Minnesota Wild.

Bronwell had served as Minnesota’s assistant equipment manager since 2010.

Harry Bricker and Andy Rannells will be the assistant equipment managers.