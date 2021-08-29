The Flyers opened development camp Sunday in Voorhees, and one player was conspicuous by his healthy presence.

Wade Allison.

After strong late-season showings with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Flyers, the 23-year-old right winger is expected to land a spot with the NHL team, probably as a third-line right winger.

A physical player with a hard shot, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Allison isn’t taking anything for granted. And he is thankful that, unlike in past camps, he is not injured or rehabbing from an injury.

“It’s new having the body feel good. It’s nice,” he said in a Zoom call with reporters after the first of camp in Voorhees. “You’re able to put in the work that you need to every day, and you’re not thinking about it. You’re not mentally stressed about whether your legs, shoulder, ankle, whatever it is, can support you. You kind of just know it’s going to be there.”

Allison said it’s “especially good for my mental [outlook], and I don’t have to think about it. Things kind of just happened out there, so that’s huge.”

On the other hand, center Morgan Frost, who will also battle for a roster spot when the veteran camp opens Sept. 22, is trying to bounce back from shoulder surgery, performed in January.

“I feel really good,” said Frost, an AHL All-Star two years ago with the Phantoms. “I kind of got through the rehab part of my shoulder and then it was more just about strengthening it a little bit. I think I’m very close. I feel ready. I’m fully confident. I feel confident I can go into battles, take hits, and play physical with it. I think I just have a little bit more rehab to go to make sure it’s fully 100% for the future.”

The Flyers’ recent signing of veteran center/winger Derick Brassard may make it more difficult for Frost to earn a roster space. He was asked his reaction to the Brassard signing.

“I didn’t really have a reaction,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of guys coming in and out within the organization. I’m just focused on myself, what work I need to put in, and what I need to do to make the team.”

Frost, 22, made the team in training camp last season and was injured in his second game. That came after he was given a chance to replace the injured Sean Couturier.

“It definitely wasn’t fun,” Frost said. “I worked really hard and trained hard to make the team. I was really excited that I did make the team and I was getting an opportunity to play. It was real tough timing and pretty unfortunate. I’m glad with the procedure I went through because it’s not going to happen again. Now it feels pretty strong.”

Guest coach

Starting Monday, Cara Morey, the head women’s coach at Princeton, will be a guest coach at the Flyers’ development camp. In her four seasons, the Tigers have put together a 60-28-10 record, won an Ivy title, qualified for two NCAA quarterfinals, set a program wins record, and become a frequent member of the national top 10.

Her husband, Sean, is a former NFL player who was a Super Bowl champion with the Steelers and was the Eagles’ special teams’ MVP in 2003.

Breakaways

Speedy right winger Samu Tuomaala, the Flyers’ second-round pick last month, plans to play in either the AHL (his goal) or OHL this season; he had been playing in Finland. ... Left winger Matt Strome left the ice when an apparent facial injury. ... Mammoth defenseman Jackson van de Leest (6-7, 238) and right winger Tyson Foerster (6-2, 194) mixed it up during a drill. ... Right winger Linus Sandin, a Sweden native, arrived late because of visa issues and only did off-ice workouts Sunday; he will be on the ice Monday. ... Camp resumes Monday morning and runs through Wednesday. Rookie camp starts Sept. 15.

