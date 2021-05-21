Even though Chuck Fletcher has been the Flyers’ general manager for 2½ years, this still feels like Ron Hextall’s team because he signed, drafted, or acquired a majority of the players.

Slowly, that’s going to change.

In The Inquirer’s latest list of the Flyers’ best prospects, six of the top 12 were drafted by Fletcher and his sidekick, assistant general manager Brent Flahr, who heads the team’s draft board.

Defenseman Cam York, the first player the Flahr-Fletcher duo ever selected for the Flyers, has climbed to the No. 1 spot on the prospect list, replacing Morgan Frost, who has dropped to No. 3 after being No. 1 in our January rankings.

York, chosen 14th overall in the 2019 draft, captained the United States to the World Junior gold medal in January and is regarded as a great team leader.

The same leadership qualities are shown by fiery right winger Wade Allison, who has moved from No. 3 to No. 2 in the rankings.

The top 12 list includes the following players drafted by Flahr and Fletcher: York, Tyson Foerster, Emil Andrae, Zayde Wisdom, Bobby Brink, and Ronnie Attard.

1. Cam York, 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, D

How acquired: First-round selection (14th overall) in 2019.

Age: 20.

Skinny: The smooth-skating, puck-moving York appears a year ahead of schedule, and has a shot at starting the season with the Flyers and running their power play. He had an excellent season at the University of Michigan (20 points in 24 games, plus-13) and played extremely well in eight games with the Phantoms. He also looked comfortable in a three-game stint with the Flyers.

Projected arrival: 2021-22.

2. Wade Allison, 6-2, 205, RW

How acquired: Second-round selection (52nd overall) in 2016.

Age: 23.

Skinny: Injuries, including a torn ACL in his right knee, slowed him down during his career at Western Michigan, and he endured ankle surgery that cost him a chance to make the Flyers in training camp this year. But he made it all the way back and was terrific in 10 games with the Phantoms (4 goals, 9 points, plus-8) and then opened eyes in 14 late-season games with the Flyers (4 goals, 7 points). His big shot, fearlessness in front of the net, and energy give him a bright future.

Projected arrival: 2021-22.

» READ MORE: Scott Gordon, molder of prospects, thankful for his years in Flyers' organization

3. Morgan Frost, 5-11, 186, C

How acquired: First-round selection (27th overall) in 2017.

Age: 22.

Skinny: If not for an injured left shoulder that required surgery and ended his season in January, Frost would have played a lot this year. He figures to battle Nolan Patrick for the No. 3 center spot in camp. He was an AHL All-Star with the Phantoms in 2019-20, collecting 13 goals and 29 points in 41 games.

Projected arrival: 2021-22.

» READ MORE: How working on a sheep farm helped turn the Flyers’ first-round draft pick into a top NHL prospect

4. Tyson Foerster, 6-2, 194, RW

How acquired: First-round selection (23rd overall) in 2020.

Age: 19.

Skinny: You could argue that no Flyers prospect made bigger strides this year than Foerster, who was ranked No. 6 in January. As an underage player, he was allowed to play in the AHL only because the Ontario Hockey League was shut down because of COVID-19. He made the most of his opportunity, scoring 10 goals in 24 games with the Phantoms and showcasing a wicked shot and improved skating. He suffered a separated collarbone late in the season but should be ready when training camp rolls around.

Projected arrival: 2022-23.

» READ MORE: Is Nolan Patrick seeking a trade to leave the Flyers? Promising center won’t say.

5. Egor Zamula, 6-3, 177, D

How acquired: Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Age: 21.

Skinny: He still needs to gain more strength, but he has a long reach, and he impressed the Flyers with his poise in his first pro season, playing 25 games with the Phantoms (6 points, plus-1). He made solid strides throughout the year before getting a two-game stint with the Flyers. Zamula probably needs more seasoning in the AHL, but it’s not out of the question that he will get a call-up to the Flyers at some point next season.

Projected arrival: 2022-23.

6. Tanner Laczynski, 6-1, 190, C/RW/LW

How acquired: Sixth-round selection (169th overall) in 2016.

Age: 23.

Skinny: After undergoing core-muscle surgery before the season, the former Ohio State star had 10 points, including six goals, in 14 games with the Phantoms and earned a promotion to the Flyers. He played five games with the Flyers (0 points, plus-1) and displayed a solid two-way game before suffering a torn labrum in his right hip and having surgery. He is expected to be ready for training camp.

Projected arrival: 2021-22.

7. Emil Andrae, 5-9, 181, D

How acquired: Second-round selection (54th overall) in 2020 draft.

Age: 19.

Skinny: He continued to gain valuable experience in Sweden, where he had 13 points in 46 games with two teams. Known for his puck-moving skills and quickness, it will take him a while before he is physically ready for the NHL, but the Flyers love his upside.

Projected arrival: 2023-24.

8. Zayde Wisdom, 5-11, 195, RW

How acquired: Selected in the fourth round (94th overall) in 2020.

Age: 18.

Skinny: Like Foerster, he should have been playing in the Ontario Hockey League. Like Foerster, he was allowed to play in the AHL as an underage player because the OHL was shut down. And like Foerster, Wisdom did not look out of place. He had 18 points (7 goals, 11 assist) in 28 games and a plus-6 rating. He played with passion and physicality and has the potential to be a fourth-round steal.

Projected arrival: 2023-24.

» READ MORE: Flyers winger Zayde Wisdom: From ‘horrifying’ birth to poverty to NHL draftee. He uses his rough upbringing as motivation.

9. Bobby Brink, 5-9, 164, RW

How acquired: Second-round selection (34th overall) in 2019.

Age: 19.

Skinny: After a sensational freshman season at the University of Denver, Brink’s production dipped in his second season. He scored 11 goals in 28 games as a freshman, and just two goals in 15 games as a sophomore. The Flyers scouts aren’t concerned, saying he didn’t have as much talent around him this season and is still a high-end prospect. He has a high hockey IQ and was a key member of the U.S. World Junior title team.

Projected arrival: 2023-24.

10. Noah Cates, 6-2, 190, LW/C

How acquired: Fifth-round selection (137th overall) in 2017.

Age: 22.

Skinny: He had 19 points in 28 games for powerful Minnesota-Duluth and bypassed a chance to turn pro, deciding to stay in college for his final season. Cates is his team’s captain, and he has an off-the-charts hockey IQ and the potential to play a middle-six role with the Flyers in the near future.

Projected arrival: 2022-23.

11. Ronnie Attard, 6-3, 210, D

How acquired: Selected in the third round (72nd overall) in the 2019 draft.

Age: 22.

Skinny: After being bypassed in two drafts before setting a USHL record for defenseman with 30 goals, the right-handed-shooting Attard has continued to develop at Western Michigan, where he was the No. 1 defenseman last year and had 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) in 25 games. He has a hard, accurate shot, average speed, and does a relatively good job of knowing when to join the rush.

Projected arrival: 2023-24.

12. Samuel Ersson, 6-2, 176, G

How acquired: Selected in the fifth round (143rd overall) in 2018.

Age: 21.

Skinny: A shrewd pick by Hextall in his last draft with the Flyers, Ersson has blossomed into the top goaltender prospect in the system. He had a 2.96 GAA and .910 save percentage (ninth-best in the league) in the Swedish Hockey League this season. Regarded as a great tactician, he oozes poise and is skilled at playing the angles.

Projected arrival: 2023-24.

Others to watch: LW Elliott Desnoyers and Isaac Ratcliffe; D Linus Hogberg and Mason Millman. C Jay O’Brien and Jackson Cates; G Felix Sandstrom and Kirill Ustimenko; RW Linus Sandin and David Kase.