Flyers strike twice on power play but fall to Devils in overtime

No, the Flyers did not get their first comeback win, but it certainly was not for lack of trying.

Down 2-0 to the New Jersey Devils in the first period and facing a five-minute major to Garnet Hathaway, the Orange and Black battled back to tie things up at three, before losing 4-3 in overtime. Luke Hughes needed less than 30 seconds of the extra frame to beat Carter Hart with a wrist shot and win the game for the Devils.

Facing a team that has struggled to meet their own expectations, the Flyers outworked their tri-state neighbors after killing off Hathaway’s major — an event that seemed to spark the team. Morgan Frost scored in the second period, and Sean Walker and Tyson Foerster both scored late in the third to force overtime.

» READ MORE: Does Noah Cates’ injury mean more leeway for Morgan Frost? Not so fast, says John Tortorella.

Short bench

Momentum started to shift for the Flyers in the second period. According to Natural Stat Trick, at five-on-five the Flyers were generating more shot attempts than the Devils, with a Corsi for percentage of 64.1% in the second period. That’s not a bad stat, considering just 10 Flyers forwards hit the ice.

Along with Hathaway’s ejection, Joel Farabee played just 56 seconds — all in the first period. Farabee was on the ice for the first goal by the Devils, a shot from the high slot by Alexander Holtz that beat Hart glove side. Farabee wasn’t able to keep the puck in along the boards, and the Devils broke out three-on-two before Michael McLeod found the trailing Holtz.

Advertisement

Despite being down two guys, the Flyer played a strong middle frame and got within one. Tyler Toffoli, who set up Jack Hughes to make it 2-0 in the first, scored what looked like an insurance goal in the third, but then Hart stood on his head.

The Flyers goalie made 31 saves, but none more spectacular than a diving blocker save on a Holtz rebound attempt. With the Flyers shorthanded, and in a one-goal game, the Alberta native stopped a quick shot by Toffoli alone in front, before diving to his right and robbing Holtz of a sure thing.

Following the Save of the Game — and a Save of the Year contender for sure — Sean Walker cut it to 3-2 on a point shot with five minutes to go in regulation.

Hathaway ejected

Tortorella was incensed and referee Francis Charron got an earful from the Flyers bench boss. The reason? Hathaway was handed a five-minute majorand a game misconduct for boarding after a hit on Devils defenseman Luke Hughes.

The penalty was called with 3:45 remaining in the opening frame on what many expected to be an icing, after a pass by Nic Deslauriers from the Flyers’ zone did not connect with Ryan Poehling near the the red line.

Hathaway was chasing the puck down, splitting the Devils’ defense of Hughes and his partner Jonas Siegenthaler and it appeared that Hughes pulled up ever so slightly — probably because he was expecting an icing call. But the whistle was not blown until just as Hathaway was checking the rookie blueliner, sending him crashing to the ice.

According to the NHL rulebook, Section 6, Rule 41.1:

“A boarding penalty shall be imposed on any player who checks or pushes a defenseless opponent in such a manner that causes the opponent to hit or impact the boards violently or dangerously. The severity of the penalty, based upon the impact with the boards, shall be at the discretion of the referee.”

Hughes doesn’t really hit the boards — he does falls down hard onto the ice — and it appeared that Tortorella was stating that case when expressing his disgust with the call.

The rule further states:

“Any unnecessary contact with a player playing the puck on an obvious “icing” or “off-side” play which results in that player hitting or impacting the boards is “boarding” and must be penalized as such.”

Regardless, the whistle came late on the icing call. Referees are not made available to the media postgame.

» READ MORE: Keith Jones interview Part 2: Matvei Michkov, Flyers’ timeline, and a message for the fans

Power play spark

There was a shimmer of hope that power play may be righting itself on Thursday — thanks to a new group of five.

With Sean Couturier back in front of the net like the old days, Foerster shifted to the left circle, Travis Konecny went to the right circle, and Frost slotted into the bumper. Defenseman Cam York was back on the power play at the point and looked sharp.

The Flyers didn’t get much in terms of shots in their first man advantage — it lasted just 63 seconds until Frost was called for tripping to end things — but they cashed in during their second opportunity. Frost scored his first goal since Nov. 11 after a York point shot was stopped, and Travis Konecny chipped the loose puck over to Frost for the open-net goal.

The power play had a chance to even things up late in the third, including a two-man advantage, but they could not get one past until Tyson Foerster tipped in a Scott Laughton point shot with 50.9 seconds on the clock. Hart was on the bench to give the Flyers an extra attacker at 6-on-4.

Breakaways

Egor Zamula returned to the lineup after sitting for two straight games.

» READ MORE: Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula gets another chance in the Flyers lineup

Up next

The Flyers head to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN+).