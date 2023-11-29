Does Noah Cates’ injury mean more leeway for Morgan Frost? Not so fast, says John Tortorella.

The 12th and final forward spot for the Flyers has a been a revolving door this season, with center Morgan Frost most often caught on the outside of it.

But Noah Cates’ broken foot, an injury suffered during Saturday’s 1-0 win over the New York Islanders, will sideline the forward for six to eight weeks. And while it comes at an inopportune time for Cates — who Flyers coach John Tortorella said was coming off his best offensive performance of the season — it’s also an opportunity for the players who don’t have a secure spot in the lineup.

» READ MORE: Flyers come out flat in ‘ugly’ game, lose to Hurricanes 4-1

“I like to think that ... regardless if we have 12 or 13 forwards, that I should be in the lineup,” Frost said. “I think I’ve just got to keep going out there and proving that I deserve to be in the lineup. I guess it’s a good opportunity now.”

Advertisement

Frost has sat for 10 out of the Flyers’ 22 games this season, including six consecutive games in October. Rookie winger Bobby Brink has been scratched for five, including the game where Cates sustained his injury. Ryan Poehling’s sat three times.

Now the Flyers are carrying 12 healthy forwards, with no immediate plans for a call-up from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms — though that may change with a three-game road trip approaching in the second week of December.

“They know there’s internal competition, because Lehigh’s right down the street,” Tortorella said. “It’s one thing that’s great about our situation. We get them right away.”

In the doghouse

Flyers president Keith Jones has remained adamant that he sees Frost as part of the team’s future. But while Frost led the Flyers in scoring over the second half of the 2022-23 season, he’s proven to be a streaky player. And since he’s been confined to the press box for almost half of the season so far, it’s been difficult for him to get any positive momentum.

» READ MORE: Q&A: Keith Jones talks the Flyers’ surprising start, Morgan Frost, and balancing winning and rebuilding

“I had a couple of stretches there where it was like four [games] or more. I mean, that’s kind of hard when you don’t play a game for a week and a half or whatever,” Frost said. “But I think that all you need to do is prepare yourself, and keep yourself ready when you are out of the lineup so when you’re back in, you’re ready to go.”

Frost has two goals and two assists through 12 games this season, with all of his production coming in a three-game span in November. He re-entered the lineup Saturday after sitting for three straight, and hasn’t recorded a point since, though he did have three shots on net against the Islanders.

Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to Carolina was a less inspired performance. Frost was caught on the ice for Carolina’s opening goal, and he finished the game with zero high-danger scoring chances.

“I felt pretty good against Islanders. [Carolina] was kind of a weird game, I don’t think I really had my legs under me,” Frost said.

With Cates out, lines are also being shuffled, as well as power-play units. During Wednesday’s practice, Frost was tried out on a line centering Owen Tippett and Brink.

“I’m just trying to make sure that I work hard out there,” Frost said. “I don’t want to look like I’m playing lazy at all. And I’d like to try and make a few more plays and also not make so many mistakes. Just pay attention to details, work hard, and it’ll start to pay off a little more.”

When asked to evaluate Frost’s performance lately, Tortorella said he was “OK”

Possible reinforcements

Although the math currently works out in Frost’s favor, Tortorella has repeatedly emphasized that ice time still won’t be a given.

In Lehigh, Olle Lycksell and Tanner Laczynski are both making their cases for a potential call-up. Lycksell has 18 points, including 12 goals, in 18 AHL games this year. The 24-year-old played eight games with the big club last season, recording one assist.

Laczynski, 26, has 17 points (six goals) in 16 games with Lehigh this year.

Wade Allison, who was one of the final cuts out of camp this year, has not had a great season since being sent down. The 26-year-old Allison has just two goals and five points through 17 games.

“We’ll see how this plays out,” Tortorella said. “See if guys respond with their time, and we’ll make the call.”