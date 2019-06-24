The bottom line is that, while they would have selected a forward in the first round if their draft board led them that way, they actively operated so that York was that guy. And even then, they still had to pass on Caufield and two of the centers that some projections had them taking at 11. That Caufield, Alex Newhook, and Peyton Krebs went bang, bang, bang after the Flyers picked York 14th is further evidence that Fletcher’s first pick as the Flyers GM had at least an element of need mixed into their “best available player” mantra.