Egor Zamula providing a spark as the Flyers’ new power-play ‘quarterback’

The power play has been a heavily criticized feature of the Flyers’ 2023-24 season so far, and deservedly so.

Its 10.2% efficiency rate is not only the NHL’s worst, but it’s also historically bad, on pace to finish as the worst-ever power play percentage in the Flyers’ 57 years of existence. But one positive development with the unit of late has been the emergence of rookie defenseman Egor Zamula as its “quarterback”.

Zamula, 23, started manning the point for the Flyers’ power play at the end of December, and his workload at 5-on-4 has been steadily increasing ever since. In Saturday’s 3-2 win over Calgary, Zamula had 8 minutes, 16 seconds of power-play time, and the Flyers had 11 scoring chances with him on the ice.

Flyers coach John Tortorella had high praise for Zamula after the power play finally cashed in against the Flames, snapping a 0-for-15 stretch. Zamula collected the secondary assist on Sean Couturier’s game-tying power-play goal in the second period.

“It’s the calming down on the power play, and I think his vision. I haven’t worked with him on that. That’s in him,” Tortorella said. “I watched the tape after the last game, and I was even more encouraged, some of the just subtle little plays that he does, and the calmness with it. So that’s a huge part of him being there.”

Zamula said he’s gained confidence from playing the power play his entire life, at all previous levels of hockey. Among the positive traits he brings to the unit are his poise on the blue line and his ability to slow down the game.

“Sometimes you see guys running around somewhere, [the] puck moving,” Zamula said. “I want to hold [onto the] puck, and the guys go in the same usual spots, and then we start from that.”

Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins holds a special importance to Zamula, who will be facing his fellow countryman Evgeni Malkin for the first time this season. Zamula was scratched for both of the Flyers’ previous meetings with their cross-state rivals in December.

Growing up, Zamula played for a team in Magnitogorsk, Malkin’s hometown in Russia.

“When [I was] a young kid, I watched Pittsburgh, the [Washington] Capitals, and I played in school [with] same number as Geno, 71,” Zamula said. “I [have] been waiting for this chance to play against him.”

Room for improvement

While he’s proven to be a solid anchor as the Flyers’ power play continues to try and figure it out, Zamula still has a ways to go with improving his play 5-on-5. Zamula’s rating of +13 is tied for second on the Flyers with Nick Seeler, only behind Travis Konecny (+14). But Zamula also has 12 giveaways this season, 10 of which came in the Flyers’ defensive zone.

“He has always shown us that he’s good with the puck, still gets beat one-on-one in games. Defensemen just can’t get beat one-on-one,” Tortorella said. “So we still have some work to do with him. But we’ve always been encouraged as far as when he has the puck, and how he sees the ice.”

Zamula has alternated in and out of the lineup with Marc Staal for most of the season, though he has played seven-straight games dating back to Dec. 21. He typically partners with Rasmus Ristolainen, who Zamula said has been helpful for his development.

“On the ice, he helped me a lot with everything, with breakouts, he’s such a big guy,” Zamula said. “He talks to me on the bench after [a] good shift, after [a] bad shift, so I feel like I really understand him on the ice.”

Tortorella hopes Zamula’s added responsibility on the power play will translate to confidence in other situations.

“The biggest improvement I think he’s made, and he’s still not where we want it to be, but he’s more decisive when he sees a play,” Tortorella said. “He’s not slow moving the puck. And he’s more competitive.”

Breakaways

The Flyers (20-13-6) will dress the same lineup as Saturday, with Marc Staal a scratch. ... Carter Hart (.912 save percentage, 2.63 goals against average) will make his first start in consecutive games since he did so Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 ... Noah Cates was on the ice with Flyers skills coach Angelo Ricci individually before morning skate, as he continues to work back after a broken foot. “I’m sure he’s getting closer, because it’s been a while, but I haven’t even talked to the trainers as far as the timetable,” Tortorella said.