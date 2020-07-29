Scott Laughton, who scored in overtime Tuesday on a breakaway, was again used as the second-line left winger at Wednesday’s practice. Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny were also on the unit, which was the Flyers’ best line in the win. … The Flyers will have an off day Thursday, then will have two practices before facing Boston. … Vigneault liked the play of his special teams in the win over the Penguins. The penalty kill was 3-for-3, and the power play was 0-for-1 but created momentum with several scoring chances.