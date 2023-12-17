Three things the Flyers should ask for during the holiday season

There’s no denying the Flyers are rocking and rolling.

The young group under the tutelage of John Tortorella is playing — as he put it — ”more of a riskier type of game.” It creates a fun, up-tempo style of hockey that is not only entertaining but keeps fans on the edge of their seats while gripping the armrests hoping it’ll work out in the Orange and Black’s favor.

So far, the results haven’t been bad. A team that everyone, from fans to members of the media, thought wouldn’t be in any conversations has jammed itself in. The squad is now well above .500 at 17-10-3. And, as Tortorella likes to say, the season is long and has dips.

The big question is: What’s next for the team that is sitting in second place in the Metropolitan Division in points and points percentage? Well, it is the season of giving and everyone is making a wish list. Here are three things the Flyers should be asking for as a perfectly wrapped present this time of year.

An elite scorer

Standing in the hallway outside the locker room in San Jose, Calif., on Nov. 6, Tortorella was chatting about the offense and the team’s having better puck possession numbers than the previous season.

“We wanted to change the personality of our team and try to create more offense because we just did not create enough last year,” he said. “And we’re not getting superstars coming here right now. We’re not. So we’ve got to develop our offense on our own.”

On that day, the Flyers were ranked No. 22 in the NHL with a record of 5-6-1. They were averaging 3.08 goals and 3.25 goals against. Since then, the Flyers have the fifth-best record at 12-4-2, while averaging 2.78 goals and holding teams to 2.22 per game.

Goaltending. check.

Defensive game. check.

Offensive game? Yeah, that could use a boost. Across all 30 games the Flyers have played this season, they are tied with the St. Louis Blues at No. 22 with 2.90 goals per game. The Blues just fired their coach, former Flyer Craig Berube. And, yes, it’s better than the Pittsburgh Penguins, a team loaded with talent, at 2.83.

But that goes only so far.

Maybe it’s time to get that superstar, an elite sniper who can get the shoulder tap, or that one look from the bench boss, and seal the win.

The Flyers are outshooting opponents 32.8 to 28.4 on average, but not getting the finish they need to put games away or mount a late comeback. They have just three comebacks all season, two in the third period.

But here’s the kicker. Do the Flyers trade away players — Sean Walker, Nick Seeler, and Rasmus Ristolainen have long been rumored to be the apple of many NHL general managers’ eye — and potentially upset what’s working for a big piece to the puzzle? Do they hold out hope Cutter Gauthier will officially sign once Boston College’s season ends? Does any move then upset the chemistry being created among the forward group?

It’s a tough decision for Keith Jones and Co. as the time ticks down to the trade deadline in March but one they need to start pondering — because if things keep trending, the Flyers season won’t be a short one.

A power play that clicks

Speaking of an elite scorer, that person would help in a specific aspect of the Flyers’ game: the power play.

At 10.5% effectiveness, it is the fourth-worst in the NHL. The power play has scored just 10 goals across 95 opportunities despite having the 12th-highest time with the man advantage (5 minutes, 35 seconds per game).

It has taken baby steps throughout the season.

Earlier in the year, the Flyers’ two units struggled just getting into the offensive zone; that’s gotten a bit better, although the team is at just 55.9% offensive zone time and the league average is 59.2%, per NHL Edge stats. They once struggled in the offensive zone to connect passes and control play; those have each been upgraded as of late, but the majority of the passing is on the perimeter.

Tortorella will say he doesn’t want to chat structure. But maybe the 1-3-1, which most teams in the NHL deploy, isn’t for the Flyers without that elite sniper from the circle? Maybe a team with strong puck possession, which has only three slap-shot goals all season and isn’t strong at one-timers, is more suited for an overload because, without guys who can fire it off from the circles, a 1-3-1 is moot.

The bench boss will also tell you assistant coach Rocky Thompson, who is in charge of the power play, wants his two units to jell more. Tortorella added that he can get a bit testy with things and want a personnel change. Yes, they have swapped in and out guys on the point. They have moved guys around, like Sean Couturier into the net-front spot and Tyson Foerster to the left circle. It still isn’t clicking consistently.

Is it finally time Joel Farabee gets a chance with the man advantage? Tortorella said on Friday, “I think you’re going to see Beezer get some time.” What about Olle Lycksell? The youngster, who was recalled over a week ago and has played just once, has a power-play pedigree that included six goals this season in Lehigh Valley.

Whatever the answer is, it won’t necessarily fit nice and tidy in a box. This one may be a multi-gift set.

More padding

And while some changes on the ice are always good to get for the holidays, ask any of the Flyers about the best present they got as a kid, and most will surely tell you it is something hockey-related. So why should it deviate now? Sticks and skates are nice, but this group should be asking for more padding.

The Flyers rank fifth in the NHL with 553 blocked shots. They are one of only four teams with at least three guys among the top 50 NHL shot blockers; the New York Islanders have the most at four.

Nick Seeler is tied for sixth in the NHL with 75 blocked shots, Cam York is tied for 43rd with 54, and Travis Sanheim has 52 and is tied for 49th. Among forwards across the league, Joel Farabee (27), Ryan Poehling (27), and Garnet Hathaway (24) are in the top 50.

According to NHL Edge stats, the fastest shot recorded this season was by defenseman Radko Gudas of the Anaheim Ducks at 101.7 mph. Yikes. Imagine standing in front of that.

“I think it helps our room. ... I think it really helps the camaraderie when they see people doing that and it’s part of how we have to play. Everybody knows they need to block shots,” Tortorella said after the team’s 1-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings. In the game, they blocked 21 shots, including one by Couturier early in the third period that left the veteran winger in some pain on the bench.

It is rule No. 1 in Tortorella’s guide to coaching — block shots. As Travis Konecny said in November, “[He] instilled that in our brains that if you’re not doing that, you’re not playing.”

The Flyers have been relatively healthy, outside of Noah Cates’ breaking his foot doing, what else, blocking a shot. There are still 52 games in the regular season — with the potential for more — so if what’s standing between you and a howitzer of a shot is some more equipment, here’s hoping the Flyers get extra padding for the holidays.