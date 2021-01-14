As expected, Carter Hart will start again on Friday. Hart played well except for a failed clear from behind the net that Sidney Crosby converted into a power-play goal, knocking the puck into an empty net. Hart said he would like a redo on that play, adding: “I think he got a little lucky, but he is also one of the best players in the world.” ... Joel Farabee became the second player in Flyers history to register four points in a season opener. The other: Ray Allison, according to the NHL. ... Shayne Gostisbehere remained a part of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and he did not practice Thursday.