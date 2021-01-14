O’Connell couldn’t track the progress and the career night for his former player, but someone else in his household could. O’Connell’s wife, Kristen, is a Cardinal O’Hara alumna – “Delco’s finest,” Albie said – and while her husband took care of his team and program, she had her eye on Farabee and the Flyers-Pens game. “He’s lighting it up,” she said, and she was right. Farabee was responsible for the secondary assist but the primary play on the Flyers’ first goal: a backward, backhand, bank pass off the boards to tee up an Erik Gustafsson slap shot that James van Riemsdyk tipped past Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. Then, late in the second period, he broke a 2-2 tie with another nifty move, stationing himself at the side of the Penguins’ crease, taking a pass from Kevin Hayes, and sliding the puck along the ice, past Jarry, to the net’s far side.