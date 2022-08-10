Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov’s case will be heard in Russian court beginning on Thursday, according to a report from the Russian state-affiliated media outlet TASS. The goaltender is not expected to be present but will be represented by his lawyer.

Fedotov was detained on July 1 by Russian law enforcement in St. Petersburg on suspicion of evading military service. He was taken to a military enlistment office and later, according to his agent J.P. Barry, was sent to a remote military base in northern Russia to begin his military training. In Russia, all males 18-27 (with some exceptions) are required to serve one year in the military in some capacity.

The 25-year-old goaltender, who was selected by the Flyers in the seventh round of the 2015 draft, signed his NHL entry-level contract on May 7 and was expected to come over to North America this year and compete for the backup job behind Carter Hart.

Fedotov, who is considered one of the best goalies in the world outside of the NHL, won the Kontinental Hockey League’s Gagarin Cup last season with CSKA Moscow and also backstopped the Russian Olympic Committee to a silver medal in this year’s Beijing Olympics.

Last season for CSKA, Fedotov went 14-10-2 with a .919 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average. He was even better in the playoffs, posting a 16-6 record, a .937 save percentage, and a 1.85 GAA in the title run. Fedotov’s contract with CSKA, which has a long history as Russia’s “military team,” expired in April.

There has been little news on the Fedotov front since early July, with both the Flyers and Fedotov’s agent declining to comment further on the ongoing investigation. The Inquirer e-mailed Barry on Tuesday to confirm the trial date but did not receive a response.

Ex-Flyer pleads guilty

Former Flyers forward Mikhail Vorobyev’s hearing on charges of bribery related to his trying to evade Russian military service was postponed on Wednesday, according to TASS.

The 25-year-old, along with Russian players Anvar Suleimanov and Vladislav Lukin, is charged with buying “military tickets” from former policeman Farit Samigullin in 2019 in an attempt to get out of compulsory Russian military service.

Vorobyev, who pleaded guilty, will have his case heard on Aug. 22. He could face up to 12 years in prison and a considerable fine, according to the report.

He was selected by the Flyers in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL draft and played 35 games (two goals, five points) for the team between 2018-20. On June 26, 2020, Vorobyev left North America to return to his native Russia, signing a three-year contract with Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL.

After one season in Ufa, Vorobyev was traded to KHL powerhouse SKA Saint Petersburg, where he scored six goals and posted 19 points in 41 games last season. SKA is owned by the state-controlled energy giant Gazprom and counts Russian President Vladimir Putin among its most ardent fans.

The Flyers still retain Vorobyev’s NHL rights despite the fact that he has played the last two seasons in the KHL.