Throwback Flyer Garnet Hathaway on why he extended his deal: ‘I want to be in Philly’

Garnet Hathway still had a year left on his current deal with the Flyers, but it didn’t matter to the rugged forward.

On July 1, he signed a two-year extension with an average annual value of $2.4 million. It’s a slight raise from the $2.375 million he’s set to make this season.

“I want to be in Philly. That was a big thing for me. ... When it came down to [it], this is where I want to be, this is where I want to play,” he said Monday.

Since he signed with the team last summer, Hathaway has played a critical role in changing the culture on and off the ice. He’s a “glue guy” who is the term “Flyers hockey” personified. He’s a throwback to the Broad Street Bullies days thanks to his work ethic, hard-nosed style of play, and dedication to his teammates. He’s gritty.

“Garnet has been a great addition to our team and we’re very happy to extend him to be a Flyer for the next several seasons,” general manager Danny Brière said in the team’s news release. “His style of play and level of professionalism had a big effect on our group last season, and he embodies the standard our team set out to build both on and off the ice.”

One of just four Flyers who played in all 82 games, Hathaway notched 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) and consistently threw the body around. A pesky forechecker who used his physicality to create space for his linemates, cause turnovers, and amplify the energy on the ice and in the crowd, he finished second in the NHL with 326 hits. That ranked first among all forwards. He’s also a guy who can defend, and alongside Ryan Poehling, he was a key contributor on the Flyers’ penalty kill, scoring a goal and three points while shorthanded.

“I know now how high end of an organization this is from top to bottom,” Hathaway said. “Dan Hilferty, our ownership, our front office, to the coaching staff to the medical guys to the equipment managers, and then the guys in the room, it’s one that I really just want to be around.

“You can see it — I’ve talked about it before — but you can see that striving for more. Just that attitude that no one’s satisfied with overachieving like people think we did last year. It’s planning that step to be more successful the next day, and that’s something that I want to be a part of.”

Although the Flyers are still rebuilding, the 32-year-old winger wants to be part of — and play a role in — the team finding its stride, becoming “even more successful than we have been.” The Flyers just missed out on a playoff spot in 2023-24 and the future is bright for the team and the young core, especially with the addition of 19-year-old Russian star Matvei Michkov.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to help out, at least with the introduction and entering the league, and just figuring out how to be a pro in this league,” said Hathaway, who played parts of four seasons with Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. “That’s one thing our team is great at, kind of coming together and lifting guys up.

“So it’s going to be different, I think for everyone; maybe the language barrier, maybe just the rink size, a lot of the things that go on, I think is what we’re going to work on it and be introduced to and try and help him as much as we can.”

Veteran blueliner Erik Johnson echoed these sentiments Thursday after he re-upped for another year on July 1. While Johnson said he has spoken to Michkov through Instagram and a translation tool, Hathway has not had a chance yet. As Michkov mania takes over Philly, Hathway revealed that may come sooner than later.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet. But I’ve heard there’s rumblings that,” Hathway said before pausing as he may have let the cat out of the bag, “it won’t be long till we maybe meet face-to-face.”