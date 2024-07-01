Matvei Michkov signs his entry-level contract with the Flyers

The I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed. The bottom line has been signed and the ink is dry.

Matvei Michkov is officially a member of the Philadelphia Flyers.

“I’m extremely happy to officially become a part of the Flyers family,” Michkov said in the Flyers news release. “Being in the NHL has been a dream for me since childhood. I would like to say a huge thank you to the Flyers management for their trust. I will do everything possible to meet their expectations.

“I can’t wait to join my teammates and start preparing for the new season together, and I would especially like to greet our fans. We have the same dream to win the Stanley Cup and I promise that I will do my best to help this team and make that possible.”

Although the Flyers did not announce contract terms, the collective bargaining agreement dictates the salary structure for the 19-year-old Russian winger. According to CapFriendly, because Michkov was selected in the 2023 NHL draft, the deal’s maximum is an annual average value of $4.45 million; a total salary or salary-cap hit of $950,000, which includes a signing bonus of $95,000, and a maximum performance bonus of $3.5 million. It is what Connor Bedard, who was the No. 1 pick in the draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, received. The Flyers drafted him seventh overall.

Michkov was not listed on the Flyers development camp roster.

“We’re excited to have Matvei under contract and we look forward to him joining our team at training camp in September,” Flyers general manager Danny Brière said. “We’ve kept a close eye on his development since the draft and to be able to add a player like Matvei, who brings a high level of talent, skill, and game-breaking abilities, he will be a key piece to our future.”

Michkov had two more years remaining on his contract with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League but the club announced he was leaving on June 25; there has not been any confirmation regarding how he was able to leave early.

“After much thought, I decided to try my hand at the NHL,” a statement from Michkov on X read at the time, according to Google Translate. “I would like to say a huge thank you to the SKA management for being cooperative in this matter. I immediately outlined my position that I want to play in the KHL only for SKA, no exchanges or loans. I will make my way to the NHL, but if I return to the KHL, I will only play in St. Petersburg.”

The statement noted how important this step was to his father, Andrey, who died unexpectedly in April at 51.

“The decision was not easy, but I feel it was the right one. I am full of strength and desire to prove that I am worthy of playing there,” Michkov said. “In addition, this was a longtime dream of my father. He really wanted to see my debut in the NHL, and for me it is extremely important to take this step, also for his sake. I’m sure he would support me in this.”

Michkov spent the majority of this past season with Sochi, registering 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 47 games. He had 11 multi-point games, including three three-point games, and went on a tear at the end of the season, finishing with 13 points in nine games.

A left-shot right winger known for his skating and high-end vision, shot, and quickness, the teenager has the potential to bring an offensive talent the Flyers haven’t seen in some time — and bolster the offense. The Flyers finished last season 27th in the NHL, scoring just 2.82 goals per game. And he should immediately provide a boost to the power play that was ranked dead last in the NHL at just 12.2% efficiency.